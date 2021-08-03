"For me it's more important when guys win" - Khabib Nurmagomedov isn't too interested in being named 'Coach of the Year'

There is only so much that retired UFC superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov can't do, and chiseling fighters to become elite mixed-martial artists is not one of them. Having retired at the top with an impeccable record of 29-0 and his lightweight legacy intact, 'The Eagle' is now focusing on coaching young fighters.

He recently took his coaching record to 7-0 when three fighters from his team emerged victorious at Bellator 263. Gadzhi Rabadanov, Islam Mamedov, and Usman Nurmagomedov came out on top with victories cementing their coach and mentor's record as 7-0.

In a recent interaction with TMZ, 'The Eagle' was asked how important the 'Coach of the Year' title was. Khabib Nurmagomedov replied by saying:

"No. For me, it's more important like when guys win."

When asked about whether he'd return inside the octagon one more time, the Russian instantly replied:

"No, no, no. Never"

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov's interaction with TMZ Sports below:

The response from Khabib Nurmagomedov comes as no surprise as he's constantly seen with his teammates and friends from Dagestan. 'The Eagle' grew up learning MMA from his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, with Islam Makhachev, Zubaira Thukhugov, and Umar Nurmagomedov by his side.

It's only natural, then, that after the passing of his father and coach, Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to continue helping his teammates in their respective careers.

Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast hosting Khabib Nurmagomedov will be released soon

Khabib Nurmagomedov visited the sets of Mike Tyson's podcast, where they seemed to get along rather well. They spoke on familiar topics such as boxing, where Khabib admitted that he would never be as good as Mike Tyson inside a boxing ring. Retired UFC double-champ Henry 'Triple C' Cejudo was also present with Tyson and Nurmagomedov on the podcast.

Among other things, Khabib Nurmagomedov expressed his admiration for Muhammad Ali and stated that he believes he will meet the icon in another life. Khabib posted an Instagram carousel where he appreciated the fact that he could sit with a legend like Mike Tyson and have a conversation.

"It was good to see you Legend" - Khabib Nurmagomedov captioned his carousel while posting pictures from the podcast.

