UFC lightweight Francisco Trinaldo trolls Paddy Pimblett's mega push in the UFC in quest for next fight

Francisco Trinaldo has jokingly suggested that he should take a page out of Paddy Pimblett’s book as his search for another fight continues.

While there have been many big stories across MMA in the last week, there’s an argument to be made that nobody has caused a bigger splash than Paddy Pimblett. 'The Baddy' was always going to make some noise upon entering the UFC sphere. After securing a first-round finish at UFC Vegas 36, it appears as if he’s now the man on everyone’s lips at 155 pounds.

That includes 43-year-old Francisco Trinaldo. As per his Twitter post, the Brazilian appears to be hinting that the UFC favors Paddy Pimblett above others.

Maybe this way the @ufc will find a fight for me quickly pic.twitter.com/TRKH7ZUtfV — Massaranduba MMA (@Massarandubamma) September 9, 2021

Could Francisco Trinaldo vs. Paddy Pimblett happen?

Trinaldo is coming off the back of a defeat to Muslim Salikhov. However, prior to that, he managed to knock Cage Warriors alumni Jai Herbert out to take his unbeaten streak at the time to three. Now, though, he’s eager to get back in there and test himself against the best of the best, with Paddy Pimblett being a potential option for him.

It doesn’t come across as the kind of fight Pimblett would take. Trinaldo even missed weight by four pounds when he last attempted to make it down to lightweight.

Still, the pair both want to fight before the end of the year and the UFC would certainly be willing to pull the trigger on this, especially with a good story behind it.

Paddy Pimblett, for better or worse, is now the guy that everyone is going to be calling out. Whether folks respect what he can do inside the cage or not is irrelevant. If he can keep on stringing together wins, the sky is the limit for him.

Francisco Trinaldo knows that he doesn’t have many years left at the elite level. Because of that, he wants to make a real statement, and we can’t say we blame him.

Edited by Harvey Leonard