Georges St-Pierre reveals which UFC fighter is the "scariest" pound-for-pound

Who should be considered the best pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC is a widely debated topic among fight fans.

Khabib Nurmagomedov held the top position for a few months after his third successful title defense against Justin Gaethje and his subsequent retirement from the sport.

Jon Jones has now reclaimed his spot as the UFC pound-for-pound king, which he long held before 'The Eagle' took over.

However, Georges St-Pierre revealed, during an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, that it is Khabib Nurmagomedov who is the 'scariest' pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.

GSP pointed out that it is not only Khabib's fighting style that puts him at the top but also how he manages to completely 'break down' an opponent mentally.

"To me, Khabib is one of the scariest. Because when he's beating you down, he's breaking you mentally. And for me, that's worse than anything. For me, that is the scariest one, pound-for-pound," said GSP.

Following Georges St-Pierre's assessment, Joe Rogan asked GSP whether he would have returned to the Octagon to face Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"I would have. Now it's over now," replied Georges St-Pierre.

GSP then went on to talk about what Dana White can do to bring him back to the Octagon.

Why did Georges St-Pierre never fight Khabib Nurmagomedov?

This is not the first time Georges St-Pierre had some nice words to say about Khabib Nurmagomedov and the opposite is also true. The two fighters have also repeatedly expressed interest in locking horns inside the Octagon over the years.

However, the fight never took place for a number of reasons, the difference in weight class being a major one.

Even after Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement, MMA fans around the world were speculating if 'The Eagle' would come back to have one last fight against his dream opponent Georges St-Pierre. Khabib's close friend and manager Ali Abdelaziz also hinted at the possibility of the fight taking place on multiple occasions.

It was simply not meant to be. Both the fighters made it quite clear in multiple interviews that they would not go up or down their respective weight classes to fight the other.

There was always very little chance that Dana White, known for explicitly disliking catchweight bouts, would have let the fight happen outside the existing weight classes.

As a result, the fight never took place and the fans were robbed of what could have been one of the greatest matchups of all time.