"I'd give 51% to 49%" - Hasbulla rates Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC in comparison to the UFC

Hasbulla Magomedov recently made his first media appearance at Khabib's Eagle FC 43. During the event, the Dagestani viral star was seen giving his thoughts on the promotion.

During the interaction, Hasbulla was asked how he rates Eagle FC compared to the UFC. The internet personality responded:

" I'd give 51% to 49% in favor of this event."

Watch Hasbulla Magomedov's media scrum debut below:

Later in his interaction with the press, Hasbulla referred to the event as a "Fire," indicating how amazing he thinks Khabib's promotion is.

Hasbulla was also asked about the possibility of a fight with rival Abdu Rozik coming together. He mentioned that organizers might not be able to plan it because he believes the event would be an expensive affair.

Dana White talks about how Hasbulla's presence impacted his Instagram

In an interview with BT Sport ahead of UFC 268, Dana White spoke about how a post he uploaded to Instagram that featured Hasbulla Magomedov became his most-watched post on the social media platform.

The upload came prior to Hasbulla's attendance at the UFC 267 event in Abu Dhabi. Speaking about its numbers with Adam Catterall, the UFC president said:

"You know I posted that video of him saying, 'Dana I'm coming to UFC Abu Dhabi,' and then I said, 'I'm on the plane can't wait to meet you in Abu Dhabi?' On Instagram, I have 6.7 million followers, right, 6.4 million people watched that video on Instagram. It's the biggest thing that I've ever posted. It's insane!"

Catch Dana White's post that featured Hasbulla below:

Later in the interview, Dana White discussed how important it is for fighters today to maintain and grow their social media presence. The UFC president mentioned holding summits where fighters were taught the importance of growing an audience online.

White also discussed how a large social media following benefits fighters not only during their bouts but also after they retire from the sport.

Catch Dana White's full interview with BT Sport below:

