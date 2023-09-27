"He dropped Barboza one point in time" - Top UFC light heavyweight wants to see Bryce Mitchell "round out his game"

Bryce Mitchell's victory against Dan Ige prompted a prominent UFC light heavyweight fighter to compliment his power.

The American put on a dominant display in round 2 and 3 of his fight against Dan Ige to win via unanimous decision. Although Mitchell absorbed a lot of damage throughout the fight, he had a lot of ground control and was dominant when the fight went to the ground. In a recent podcast with Michael Bisping, Anthony Smith spoke about what the featherweight has to improve on:

"He's really good there. I would like to see Bryce round out his game a little bit. You know, he's obviously got power in his hands, he dropped Barboza at one point in time. He landed some nice shots on Ige here and there. But he's just such a specialist when he gets to his spots......When they were on the ground it was one way traffic, dominant."

Take a look at one of his takedowns:

Expand Tweet

Anthony Smith admits that Bryce Mitchell was absolutely dominant on the ground, however, he wants to see the featherweight work on his striking more. Smith believes Mitchell has the power to drop fighters and working on his striking will make him a force to be reckoned with in the division.

Take a look at the video (Quotes from 7:08 onwards):

Dana White gives his thoughts on Bryce Mitchell carrying a Bible into the octagon

Bryce Mitchell took a Bible into the octagon for his fight against Dan Ige and shouted 'freedom' while holding the religious scripture up during his introduction. The American also made some wild statements in his octagon interview, stating that 'Satan' was taking over the world and that the wildfires in Hawaii were not natural. Here's what the UFC president Dana White had to say about it:

"I got no reaction, you know who I am here. Whatever you're into man, there's no muzzles here. Whoever you are, whatever you believe, whatever you think, we've heard it all, seen it all. Well, we think we have, who knows what's next but, this is one of those places where you say what you feel and you say what you want and it's all good with me."

Take a look at the video:

Expand Tweet

Dana White valued his fighters' freedom of speech and expression and said he did not have any problem with what Bryce Mitchell had to say. Mitchell himself has stated before that he would not have the same liberty to speak if he was an athlete in any other sport or organization.