"We can wrestle down goats and cows and sh*t" - Bryce Mitchell reacts to being called Country Khabib

Bryce Mitchell stretched his MMA record to an impressive 15-0 with a lopsided decision win over MMA veteran Edson Barboza at UFC 272. The relentless grappling displayed in the battle also earned Mitchell a new nickname 'Country Khabib'.

In the event's aftermath, 'Thug Nasty' interacted with BT Sport's Caroline Pearce and was asked about the nickname given to him by fight fans. Understandably, the 27-year-old relished the comparisons and was welcoming of having the bear-fighting Dagestani on his farm to roll with his animals. Here's what Mitchell said:

"That would be quite the honor. I think Khabib would love it out on my farm. We can wrestle down goats and cows and sh*t."

Catch Bryce Mitchell's interaction with Caroline Pearce in the video below:

Bryce Mitchell on what inspired him to give half of his UFC 272 purse in charity

After securing his fifth consecutive win in the promotion, Mitchell pledged to donate half of his fight purse to a children’s charity in Arkansas during his post-fight octagon interview. The amount comes to $45,000.

The generous act earned Mitchell a whole lot of fans and praise from the MMA community. Speaking with Caroline Pearce, he explained the thought process behind spending half of his hard-earned fight purse on charity:

"I've never given any money to the church and I feel it's just God's been giving me so many blessings that I need to give back. And Dana White came up to me after the fight and he said, 'Hey, you don't give nothing, I'm giving $45,000 and you can keep your money.' So, what's funny about that is Dana White was the one who inspired me to do it because I felt like I was getting all this promotional stuff and I was getting all these camo shorts. I was getting some type of special treatment and God was telling me, 'Look what I've done in your life, how can you not give back?'"

Beating No.10-ranked featherweight Edson Barboza was certainly a huge feat for Bryce Mitchell, who continues to rise in the UFC. With a win over the Brazilian, the young prospect will likely break into the top 10 rankings and potentially enter top contender status.

