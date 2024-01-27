"He doesn't really care at this point" - Jared Cannonier weighs in on Ian Garry's "amateurs" jibe about Sean Strickland's UFC 297 performance

Jared Cannonier has addressed the long-running feud between Ian Garry and Sean Strickland. Cannonier recently put forth his take regarding Garry's recent "amateurs" jab against 'Tarzan'.

Strickland lost his UFC middleweight championship via split decision to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 on Jan. 20, 2024. Heading into UFC 297, 'Tarzan' had been embroiled in an intense feud against unbeaten welterweight star Ian Garry.

America's Strickland had made several personal remarks against Ireland's Garry and the latter's wife, UK sports presenter Layla Anna-Lee. In response, Garry had reportedly threatened to sue 'Tarzan'.

Following Strickland's loss at UFC 297, Garry tweeted a video wherein asserted that watching 'Tarzan' and du Plessis' performances was akin to witnessing "two amateurs" fight.

Watch Ian Garry's post-UFC 297 comments below:

In a recent interview with Jared Cannonier, Inside Fighting's James Lynch asked him about Ian Garry's jibe against Sean Strickland. Lynch implied that Strickland wouldn't be happy about the jibe. Cannonier seemingly disagreed and stated:

"No. I'm sure Sean doesn't really care at this point. You know what I mean? He lost the title. So, I'm pretty sure he's more... I'm sure he doesn't, like he says, he doesn't care about the belt. But I'm sure he is not happy that he lost the fight. So, and they [Garry and Strickland] have been doing their whole thing. It's like, they've been doing a little thing on the internet. So, yeah."

Furthermore, Lynch alluded that Strickland and Garry have been getting flak for their purportedly incendiary remarks against other fighters. Cannonier addressed that by explaining that he's well aware of the developments but doesn't devote his time and energy to issues of that ilk. The 39-year-old American athlete, who'd notably beaten Strickland via split decision in December 2022, said:

"I see it. I see. I'm not blind. I see these things. But I don't engage. I don't like to contribute my energy to such trivial things. This sh** ain't got nothing to do with me, you know what I mean? To be honest, it's the circus playing out, if you will."

Check out Jared Cannonier's comments below (22:24):

What's next for Sean Strickland after UFC 297?

Jared Cannonier has lately been lobbying for a UFC middleweight title shot. Presently on an injury hiatus, he's vowed to return to the octagon this year. Nevertheless, 'Tha Killa Gorilla's' next opponent and exact comeback date are shrouded in mystery. Meanwhile, Ian Garry is scheduled to clash against Geoff Neal at UFC 298 on Feb. 17, 2024.

As for Sean Strickland, the UFC is yet to officially announce his next opponent and return date. Given how closely contested his showdown against Dricus du Plessis was, certain sections of the MMA community have been campaigning for the UFC to book an immediate title rematch between them.

UFC CEO Dana White recently indicated that the promotion likely has other plans for du Plessis, albeit he emphasized that their rematch could materialize someday.

