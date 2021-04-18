'He's got a beer belly' - Jake Paul couldn't believe Ben Askren's condition at the weigh-ins for their boxing match

Jake Paul believes Ben Askren being out of shape for their upcoming boxing clash suggests the former UFC star didn't take his fight camp seriously.

'The Problem Child' will share the boxing ring with Askren later tonight in the headliner of the PPV event hosted by Triller Fight Club. The much-hyped show will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

During the weigh-ins, Jake Paul was asked if he could finish Askren inside the first round. In response, he said:

"I don't think he makes it out of two rounds. I mean, look at the guy, he's got a beer belly. Clearly, he didn't take training camp seriously. We all did the talking, we did the entertainment sh*t, now it's the time to let the fists fly," said Paul.

Paul is currently 2-0 as a professional boxer. He switched to the professional boxing circuit following a white-collar boxing match with YouTuber Deji.

In his debut, Paul defeated AnEsonGib - also a YouTuber - in the first round of the fight. He added another win to his belt with a stunning knockout of former NBA star Nate Robinson. Afterwards, Paul called out Conor McGregor and a handful of other UFC stars.

Jake Paul doesn't think Ben Askren will even hit him

In the lead-up to the fight, Ben Askren and Jake Paul exchanged heated words on social media as well as at the press conference. The former Bellator champion had predicted a sixth-round knockout of Paul, whereas the YouTuber claimed Askren would fail to land a successful punch:

"It's not gonna go that long. I don't even think he'll (Ben Askren) hit me, I haven't been hit one time in the face in my past two fights. So I haven't even been punched as a pro boxer one time. Nate Robinson landed one body shot in a clinch, I don't think Ben Askren will even hit me. That's my prediction," said Paul.

Advertisement

“I don’t think Ben Askren will even hit me. That’s my prediction.” @JakePaul laughed off Askren’s prediction of a seventh-round knockout 😅 (via @ArielHelwani) pic.twitter.com/GGzNiH9ut5 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) January 27, 2021

Ben Askren will make his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul. The 36-year-old had a decorated MMA career, having won world titles at Bellator and ONE Championship, respectively.