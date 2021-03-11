'He's not holding up the division' - Dana White insists that Khabib isn't stopping a new lightweight champion from emerging

UFC president Dana White suggests that the UFC lightweight championship is up for grabs irrespective of Khabib Nurmagomedov's status as the undisputed champion on record.

BT Sport journalist Caroline Pearce questioned Dana White about the status of the lightweight title picture in the wake of the UFC's persistent efforts to bring retired champion Khabib Nurmagomedov back to the octagon. White told Pearce that despite being a top-heavy division with some of the best fighters, the lightweight division does not excite Nurmagomedov enough to continue with his fighting career. While also said Khabib's position as the current lightweight titleholder will not be a hindrance for the crowning of the next champion, suggesting that the fight for the vacant belt can be put together between active fighters.

"I'm just talking to Khabib becasue... I think he has got a lot left. Khabib is the best in the world by a long shot, he is the champ... I'm hoping he sees that (spectacular performances from other lightweights)... There have been spectacular performances. But he is like, 'Dana come on. Be honest. Look at this.' Look at his fight with Justin Gaethje, his fight with Conor (McGregor)... Let's see how this thing plays out... He is not holding up the division. These guys, all need to fight. There is no division hold-up at all. I mean if you look at (Dustin) Poirier, he is number one, and look at his fight with Khabib," Dana White said.

The UFC lightweight division is wide open after Khabib's retirement in October 2020. However, the UFC has not stripped the Dagestan native of his title and No.1 position in the pound-for-pound rankings. Khabib is a distinct mix of paramount fighting skills and marketability, which is the UFC's area of interest. However, none of the opponents have been able to put up a competitive fight against Khabib in his 29-fight unbeaten career, which is the primary reason behind the Eagle's lack of interest in fighting.

Is Islam Makhachev the Heir Apparent to Khabib Nurmagomedov's legacy?

UFC 259: Makhachev v Dober

Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement had paved the way for his long-time teammate Islam Makhachev to begin his quest for UFC gold. The streaking prospect has trained with The Eagle throughout the entirety of his fighting career and brings a similar skillset to the UFC octagon. The famed American Kickboxing Academy has bid adieu to its last reigning champion in Khabib and Islam Makhachev is the frontrunner among the next generation of fighters that bear the responsibility of bringing the UFC title back to AKA.

Currently ranked at No.11 in the UFC lightweight rankings, Islam Makhachev is riding a seven-fight winning streak in the promotion. The win against Drew Dober at UFC 259 has convinced many fight fans that Makhachev could extend Khabib's legacy in the sport. However, he is yet to fight top-tier competition and has a long distance to cover before the comparison becomes practical.