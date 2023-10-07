"He’s not Khabib” - Can Islam Makhachev get out of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s shadow? Coach Javier Mendez answers definitively 

Islam Makhachev has been referred to as "Khabib 2.0" by several people, including former training partner Josh Thomson.

Both Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov have had extremely dominant careers, and use a base of Sambo-style grappling to defeat opponents.

However, the shadow cast by the greatness of 'The Eagle' over his close friend is hard to escape, and it seems that their names may be forever intertwined and compared.

Islam Makhachev has never spoken out about feeling like he's in the shadow of Khabib Nurmagomedov. But given the frequency with which they are compared, it would be fair to assume that the shadow exists in the eyes of the public.

Javier Mendez, longtime head coach of the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) and coach of Makhachev and Nurmagomedov, recently shared his thoughts on the matter.

Mendez gave a definitive answer during a recent interview with The Schmo:

"The way for Islam to get out of the shadow is for us not to talk about Khabib and him, 'cause they're different fighters. Islam is Islam, he's not Khabib. For me, he's not in Khabib's shadow. He's Islam. Obviously because Khabib's so famous and he's in the same weight division, so people compare. But the best thing to do is we just don't discuss Khabib, and the same thing with Islam."

Watch the video below from 5:45:

Islam Makhachev's victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 saw the plan of Khabib Nurmagomedov's late father, Abdulmanap, realized. Known as "Father's plan," the dream of 'The Eagle's' father was to see both his son and Makhachev hold the UFC lightweight title.

Usman Nurmagomedov predicts UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2

Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira are set to clash in the main event of UFC 294 later this month in a rematch of their fight last year.

Makhachev submitted 'do Bronx' in the second round at UFC 280 in a contest that was less competitive than many people expected.

Dustin Poirier, a former opponent of Oliveira, believes the Brazilian will provide a tougher test for Islam Makhachev in their much-anticipated rematch. But Usman Nurmagomedov, a longtime friend and training partner of Makhachev, has predicted an entirely different fight to what 'The Diamond' thinks will happen.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Nurmagomedov said:

"I think he's gonna repeat this finish, and yes I will be there. I don't think I will be cornering him, but I will be there as a guest."

Watch the video below from 1:45: