"He was supposedly outside my house"- Paddy Pimblett weighs in on his cryptic banter with Conor McGregor

Paddy Pimblett is set to make his UFC debut against Luigi Vendramini this weekend at UFC Vegas 36.

Pimblett received the well-wishes of UFC superstar Conor McGregor in the lead-up to his promotional debut. However, aside from best wishes, the contents of the tweet were obscure owing to the use of heavy british jargon.

Paddy Pimblett has now weighed in on the conversation between himself and Conor McGregor, clarifying it in the process. According to Pimblett, apart from wishing him luck, the Irishman also claimed to have been outside his house when he visited Liverpool.

However, 'Paddy the Baddy' was sure that Conor McGregor hadn't been there as he had CCTV cameras installed at the residence. According to Paddy Pimblett, he would have recorded McGregor to gain some clout if he had been outside his house in 2017. Pimblett recently told Danny Armstrong of RT Sport:

"I understood a lot. You know what I mean, I understood it. What he was saying is, like, good luck, obviously. And then he was saying, like, when he was in Liverpool he was supposedly outside my house. And he was with someone who's now doing thirty years in jail. So that's what he was getting it, know what I mean. As I said, at the time I know he wasn't outside my house cause my mother has CCTV. So she had a look at the cameras for me cause obviously if McGregor was outside my house in 2017, I would have videoed that and put it up."

Catch RT Sport's interview with Paddy Pimblett below:

The exchange between Conor McGregor and Paddy Pimblett

Both Paddy Pimblett and Conor McGregor rose to fame after becoming champions at the Cage Warriors promotion in England.

While 'The Notorious' megastar has become one of the biggest names in the UFC, Pimblett is scheduled to make his promotional debut on September 4.

Wishing Paddy Pimblett luck before his UFC debut, Conor McGregor wrote in a cryptic tweet:

"Good luck paddy i was outside your gaf all hours with your man with long hair out that way that doing 30 year now forget his name hahahaha knock knoc who’s there not mike hahahaah it’s Brews not bevvies with them meatball."

While most fans and pundits were at a loss regarding the tweet, Paddy Pimblett seemed to completely understand it and wrote a reply.

Thank you Conor I’m coming to take over the UFC just like u did👊🏻I know who U mean🐑he told me about that in Glasto🤣I wish yous were at the right house as I was on the party scene then myself & I wudda came out an we wudda had a scream🕺🏼I’ll meet u soon tho big man 100% 😎 https://t.co/y6tmcCqzI7 — Paddy Pimblett (@PaddyTheBaddy) August 25, 2021

