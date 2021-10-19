"His fighting style is amazing" - Dillon Danis reveals which fighter he respects the most

Dillon Danis has revealed the respect he has for UFC legend Nick Diaz.

Danis claimed he was galvanized by Diaz's fighting style and was delighted by his recent return against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. Chael Sonnen was another name that seemed to impress 'El Jefe'.

During a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, Danis said:

"I don't talk cr*p, I give respect to people. Nick Diaz! I love Nick Diaz, I think his fighting style is amazing. I wanted to watch that fight and I was happy that he came back. Chael Sonnen and all those guys. The thing is, all these [other] guys disrespect me so why should I be nice to them?"

Nick Diaz returned after a six-year hiatus last month. He lost to 'Ruthless' via third-round TKO.

Following his prior appearance against Anderson Silva in 2015, Diaz was banned after he tested positive for marijuana. He served a five-year suspension, which was imposed on him by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. He was also punished with a hefty fine of $165,000.

The 38-year-old later came to an agreement with the NSAC and was allowed to fight. Despite the leniancy, Diaz did not compete in the octagon again until this year.

𝒮𝓅𝑜𝑜𝓀𝓎𝒮𝓊𝑔𝒶👻🎃 @SugaBible Getting to watch Nick Diaz live was such a treat #UFC266 Getting to watch Nick Diaz live was such a treat #UFC266 https://t.co/eoXSe8jvrc

Dillon Danis challenged Jon Jones to a fight; says he'll go back to prison if 'Bones' defeats him

Continuing his dig at Jon Jones, Dillon Danis stated that he was open to fighting the former UFC light heavyweight in a grappling or MMA match.

Danis, who is Conor McGregor's friend and training partner, suggested he'd be willing to go back to jail if Jones were to defeat him.

"If [Jon Jones] could beat me in an MMA fight or a grappling match, I'll go back to jail. But he can come with me, whoever loses goes to jail. That's a pretty good deal, no?"

Watch Dillon Danis' full appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Dillon Danis' statement referred to his most recent arrest in September. He was charged and imprisoned for disorderly conduct stemming from an altercation at a Jersey Shore bar.

Also Read

MMA Roasted @MMARoasted Dillon Danis got arrested last night for trying to impersonate an MMA Fighter. Dillon Danis got arrested last night for trying to impersonate an MMA Fighter. https://t.co/5aSbMS0uXF

Meanwhile, Jon Jones was also taken into custody. He was arrested for battery domestic violence and tampering with a vehicle in Las Vegas, Nevada, last month.

After Khabib, Conor and Jon Jones, it's Islam, O'Malley and Izzy. Follow them here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard