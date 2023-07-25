How does Jake Paul look with no beard? When the YouTuber-boxer's shaved clean 2 years ago after first Nate Diaz call-out

Jake Paul has undeniably become a household name in the YouTuber boxing realm. His journey began in 2018 when he secured an amateur victory over British YouTuber Deji Olatunji with a fifth-round TKO. From there, he charted a path to stardom by taking on notable figures from the MMA world, earning signature victories against Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva.

Jake Paul will face a formidable challenge in his upcoming bout as he squares off against MMA veteran Nate Diaz. The high-stakes clash between the two charismatic fighters, set to go down on August 5, has garnered immense attention, fueling anticipation for a thrilling showdown.

In a surprising TikTok video posted on June 14th, nearly two years ago, Jake Paul bid farewell to his long-standing beard. With playful humor, he announced his return to "Disney Channel Jake," referencing his past on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark.

Walking around his brother's house, Jake sought his friends' reactions, receiving mixed responses, including playful teases and genuine compliments. Even his older brother Logan joined in with lighthearted humor, comparing Jake's appearance to a "1920s pilot."

Jake Paul took to Twitter to inform his fans that he's sporting a clean-shaven look after two years of growing a beard:

"I shaved my beard after 2 years and I don't know how I feel about it."

Paul was preparing for his first bout against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at that time. 'The Problem Child' laid down his prediction on Twitter, claiming that he would knock out Nate Diaz after he handles business with Woodley:

"I will knockout Nate Diaz after I knockout Woodley."

Jake Paul expresses gratitude for his loss to Tommy Fury earlier this year

Jake Paul suffered his first boxing loss at the hands of Tommy Fury on February 26 in Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

Five months after the loss, Paul reflected on the fight, calling it a "reality check" and emphasizing the growth it brought him. Acknowledging that the universe had a plan, he highlighted the lessons learned from his defeat that prompted him to make positive changes in his training and mindset.

Paul recognized the need for improvement, admitting that prior success had made him complacent. With newfound humility, he thanked the loss for the invaluable lessons and looks forward to his upcoming bout against Nate Diaz on August 5th.

Speaking about the loss and the lessons he learned from it during an interaction with UFC middleweight Bo Nickal, Jake Paul stated:

"That was the whole problem, is me winning, putting all these people on the canvas. 'Knockout of the Year'… All this money and s**t. And so you get comfortable, and there were so many lessons in the loss that... And so many things that I needed to change, that now I’ve done that and learned from to make me a better man and a better fighter. So I thank Tommy Fury for beating me.”

