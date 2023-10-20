How much is Alexander Volkanovski expected to earn at UFC 294? Finding out truth behind Islam Makhachev's claims of money-grab

While the MMA world is lauding Alexander Volkanovski for accepting the short-notice fight against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, the Russian doesn't believe 'The Great' deserves such high praise.

During the recently concluded pre-fight presser for the event, Makhachev accused his opponent of taking the fight solely owing to the paycheck UFC offered him.

Is Alexander Volkanovski really bagging such a massive purse for the fight? Let's find out.

Per a report by The Sports Daily, both main event fighters are set to bag a seven-figure payday. According to the report, 'The Great' will receive a minimum of $1,011,000 (base pay $1 million and incentive pay $11,000).

However, the fighters' actual payout might be considerably higher if the pay-per-view numbers are factored in. Also, the duo could earn an additional $50,000 if they qualify for any of the performance bonuses.

UFC 294 is scheduled for Saturday, October 21, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. A middleweight match-up between former welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman and the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev will serve as the co-main event of the star-studded affair.

The event will also feature a bout between light-heavyweights Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker.

Alexander Volkanovski wants to finish Islam Makhachev

One of the perils of short-notice fights is that they impede fighters' ability to prepare to their full potential, and Alexander Volkanovski is well aware of it. As such, the Australian is under no delusion that he is as primed and ready to face Islam Makhachev as he was at UFC 284.

So this time around, the featherweight champion wants to close the show early and not risk the fight going into the later rounds and let his gas tank fail him. During a recent interview with TNT Sports, he said:

"Luckily, I train all year around to keep myself in pretty good nick. Am I in as good nick as I was in February [UFC 284]? I'm not going to lie to your face, I'm not going to say that, but... can I still do five rounds? One hundred percent. But am I going to rely on that? No, I can't afford to... I want a better ending to this story, I want to finish him."

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (10:38):