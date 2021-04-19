How much did Jake Paul make from the fight against Ben Askren?

Jake Paul has brought his massive YouTube and social media fan following to the sport of boxing and fight purses reflect the influence he has.

According to the salary list disclosed by Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission, Jake Paul's guaranteed fight purse for the Triller Fight Club match against Ben Askren was $690,000.

On top of the disclosed paycheck, Jake Paul will also be receiving a percentage of the pay-per-view sales and possibly some other bonuses.

Jake Paul revealed in an Instagram post earlier that the event sold 1.5 million PPV buys and generated a revenue of $75 million. Any percentage of that sum would be a considerable addition to the fixed amount Jake Paul is already set to receive. It would not be surprising if the figure is well north of a million.

Jake Paul received a similar sum for his last outing against Nate Robinson as well.

The YouTuber faced the former NBA player in November, 2020, on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view. Speaking to ESPN following his victory, Jake Paul revealed that he made 'eight figures' from the bout, which means he pocketed something around $10 million.

His last opponent, former MMA champion Ben Askren, received a fixed purse of $500,000. It is possible that he is also eligible to get a percentage of the pay-per-view sales.

Jake Paul sees a Conor McGregor fight in his future

Advertisement

Jake Paul is already making hefty sums of money, thanks to his online popularity and the different kind of fanbase that he brings to the sport. Fighters like Jake Paul and his brother Logan Paul have opened up a whole new market for boxing and combat sports.

However, they are still not the biggest name in the sport. Conor McGregor, on the other hand, is arguably the biggest prizefighter that the world of combat sports has seen.

Not only do seven of the top-10 highest selling UFC pay-per-views feature Conor McGregor in the main event, but his fight with Floyd Mayweather is also the second-most purchased fight to date.

Jake Paul had initially called out Conor McGregor after winning against Nate Robinson. He made several efforts to gain Conor McGregor's attention over the next few weeks, starting with long trashtalking videos on social media and engaging in heated exchanges with McGregor's close friend, Dillon Danis.

However, no direct response came from Conor McGregor and it's possible he has no interest in engaging with Paul.

However, Jake Paul believes the win over Ben Askren would pave the way for a McGregor fight, judging by what he said to MMA Junkie following the fight.

"Yeah, I don't know, we'll see. There's a lot of people but honestly, when it comes down to signing the contract, these guys duck, so honestly, we'll see. Like, the McGregor fight became more realistic, like I've been saying."

Advertisement

Only time will tell if a massive money-making fight with Conor McGregor is in Jake Paul's future or not. 'The Problem Child' has also called out Dustin Poirier, Daniel Cormier and Nate Diaz following his recent win.