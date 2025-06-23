"I don't believe" - Fans weigh in as Jon Jones's lawyer slams Albuquerque Police Department over recent allegations

Amidst the new legal soup that Jon Jones has found himself in, his lawyer has criticized the investigation and fired back at the authorities involved. Netizens have reacted to the same.

Jones' attorney, Christopher Dodd, has criticised the Albuquerque police department’s decision to charge his client in the new case. For context, after Jones' retirement from MMA was confirmed at the UFC Baku post-fight presser, news broke that 'Bones' was involved in a traffic accident in New Mexico in 2025.

Allegedly, the UFC fighter fled the scene after the accident, because of which he faces misdemeanour charges and is expected to appear in court on July 24 for a bond arraignment.

Trending

Allegedly, the police at the scene of the accident found a woman in the passenger seat, who alleged that Jones was the driver of the vehicle, and he left on foot after the crash. 'Bones' allegedly threatened the police to use third-party forces and refused to reveal his identity when he was called using the woman's phone.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Police have claimed that they interviewed Jones days after the crash, and he stated that the woman left his house earlier and was intoxicated. Jones also said that she called her after the accident.

Meanwhile, the woman confessed that she was intoxicated and could only recall Jones as the last person driving her. The authorities found Jones had called her phone 13 times after the crash and even sent messages.

Jones' lawyer claims the case is baseless and needs to be dismissed as "the intoxicated woman used a false allegation" against Jones to avoid her arrest. Dodd's recent statement [reshared by Ariel Helwani] reads:

"As Jon’s lawyer, I am stunned by the Albuquerque Police Department’s decision to charge him in this new case. In the thousands of cases I have handled in my career, I have never seen a case as strange and unwarranted as this one. Jon was not driving that night; he wasn’t in the car. It appears that an intoxicated woman used a false allegation against Jon to avoid being arrested for DWI, and the police fell for it."

It continues:

"Based on the criminal complaint, it looks like they went so far as to seek a warrant for Jon’s cell phone records while conducting a misdemeanor traffic investigation. I have never heard of such a thing. It is truly unbelievable that the police would waste this amount of resources on such a case. The only thing I can think of is that the police were targeting Jon for improper purposes. We will get to the bottom of it and make sure that this baseless case is dismissed."

Check out Jon Jones' attorney, Christopher Dodd's statement below:

Expand Tweet

Netizens have reacted to the statement. A user wrote:

"I don't believe the lawyer."

Another commented:

"Damn, I actually feel bad for Jon"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @arielhelwani on X]

Jon Jones urges fans not to believe everything they read online

Following extensive online coverage of the above-mentioned incident, Jon Jones posted on X, advising followers and fans not to trust everything they read online because the media can occasionally misreport information. He posted:

""Keep in mind, even the media can get it wrong sometimes if they don’t have all the facts. Don’t believe everything you read online." 😘"

Check out Jon Jones' post below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subham Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.

A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.

When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.