"I couldn't bend my knees" - Dustin Poirier recalls his worst post-fight pain

Dustin Poirier revealed that his duel with Justin Gaethje at UFC on FOX 29 left him with the worse post-fight pain of his career.

Coming from a shocking victory against former UFC double champion Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier has been all over the headlines. The No. 1 UFC lightweight contender has been busy in the media talking about his past and future in the promotion.

In one of Dustin Poirier's latest media appearances, while promoting his "Poirier's Louisiana Style" hot sauce, "The Diamond" revealed what fight left him hurting the most afterward.

"You know, when I fought Justin Gaethje out in Arizona, he partially tore my [quadriceps]. So, I couldn't really walk. Getting on the flight, I guess the elevation or whatever, made my leg swell so much I couldn't bend my knees. I was just walking around with my leg was like a big blink of sausage, bro. I'm dragging it around, I can't move it, it's shiny, it's red - that hurt."

Dustin Poirier fought Gaethje in 2018, finishing the battle in the fourth round with punches for a technical knockout win. Two fights later, Dustin Poirier got himself a title shot against Khabib Nurmagomedov but failed to capture the belt from the Russian.

What fight hurt Dustin Poirier the most?

Dustin Poirier affirmed that the worst pain he has ever felt in any of his MMA bouts was when Jim Miller continually kicked him in the calf at UFC 208.

"I've had 40 something mixed martial arts fights, and I've never felt... You know, everything is kind of numbed during the fight. Of course, you leave the octagon, and reality sets and the adrenaline starts wearing off, and you feel a lot of pain all over your body after some of these fights. But I've never felt more pain during the act of fighting than when my leg got kicked by Jim Miller over and over again at that night in New York. My calf was in so much pain. I was surprised at how much pain I was feeling, even between rounds, when I was trying to listen to my corner. They were icing my leg. It was one of the most painful things that I've been through in a fight, and I've had my nose crushed in a fight and fought another ten minutes and won the fight. I've had cracked hands, you know, the list goes of things that have happened to me in fights and injuries, but the calf kick was one of the most painful things I've ever felt."