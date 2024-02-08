'I got mad respect for all fighters except one' - Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson responds to Ian Garry calling him a "c*nt" and pulling out of podcast

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson has addressed Ian Garry's recent comments regarding him, while also responding to the Irishman's decision to withdraw from a scheduled appearance on his podcast.

America's Jackson is a 45-year-old former UFC light heavyweight champion who hasn't competed in MMA since December 2019. Meanwhile, Ireland's Garry is a 26-year-old undefeated fighter who's a rising contender in the UFC's welterweight division.

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Jackson seemingly touched upon the long-running rumors pertaining to Garry and the latter's wife, UK sports presenter Layla Anna-Lee. 'Rampage' appeared to jestingly question whether there's any truth to the speculation that Anna-Lee's ex-husband lives with the couple. Additionally, he also referred to Garry by using the term 'c**k.'

Watch Jackson's conversation with Helwani below:

Ian Machado Garry later took to social media and lambasted Jackson. 'The Future' suggested that he was booked to make a fight week appearance on his JAXXON podcast on Monday (Feb. 12, 2024). Garry emphasized that he won't appear on Jackson's podcast because the ex-UFC fighter is "stupid," believes baseless rumors, and is talking trash. The striking savant stated:

"I've got the c*nt on Monday of fight week. I've got him in like, four days, I'm on his podcast. And he goes on, and he calls me a 'c**k.' He's, Ian, the 'c**k.' He didn't even know my name."

Check out Garry's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson has now taken to X and issued a response to the same. 'Rampage' alluded that he's known for his comedic acts and didn't mean to disrespect Garry. Furthermore, he expressed his respect for all fighters except Shannon Briggs. Jackson said:

"To Ian Garry, you know what I'm saying. I do feel bad. 'Cause he don't know me. He never met me. He probably didn't even see my fights or whatever. He don't know my personality; don't know that I just be joking. But it's all love, man. I love all y'all, man. Mad respect to everybody that get out there and fight."

Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments below (0:55):

Expand Tweet

What's next for Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson and Ian Garry?

Late last month (January 2024), it was revealed that Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson is scheduled to fight former WBO heavyweight champion boxer Shannon Briggs next. Their showdown is expected to be a boxing bout, which will transpire in Qatar on June 1, 2024.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, the No. 10-ranked UFC welterweight Ian Garry is booked to face the No. 8-ranked Geoff Neal. Their highly-anticipated welterweight showdown will take place at UFC 298 on Feb. 17, 2024. The consensus is that the fight against a UFC mainstay like Neal could provide an impetus to Garry's ascent as a superstar, provided that he's able to emerge victorious.