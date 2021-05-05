"I'll mind my own business" - Michael Bisping apologizes to Diego Sanchez for his comments on Joshua Fabia

Octagon legend and commentator Michael Bisping recently trashed Joshua Fabia after the UFC released longtime cage veteran Diego Sanchez.

The former UFC middleweight champion later apologized to Diego Sanchez, who apparently didn't like what Michael Bisping had to say about his trainer:

"I don’t know the situation so you know what Diego, I have tremendous respect for you. I apologize if it didn’t come off that way. I’ll mind my own business," Bisping said in an episode of his 'Believe You Me' podcast.

Michael Bisping trashes Joshua Fabia

This comes after Michael Bisping went after self-professed healer Joshua Fabia on Twitter when news broke that the UFC had released Diego Sanchez from his contract. Michael Bisping called Joshua Fabia a "toxic little sh*t" and added that Diego Sanchez should part ways with him.

Hopefully Joshua Fabia will look back on this with deep shame and regret one day. What a toxic little shit. And I don’t even know the guy. Sorry Diego, I know that’s your boy but you gotta get rid of him. https://t.co/FtFnTcwkhj — michael (@bisping) April 30, 2021

But according to 'The Count', the former UFC lightweight challenger did not appreciate his comments about Fabia. He then revealed that Diego Sanchez had sent him a lengthy message in defense of the controversial MMA trainer:

"A lot of people are jumping on Joshua Fabia as I did and as I fully understand to be quite frank. But then I’ve got a message from Diego Sanchez. I got a long message off him and I won’t go into details but he wasn’t happy with what I said," Michael Bisping stated.

Why did the UFC cut Diego Sanchez?

Dana White revealed details of Diego Sanchez's UFC departure to @bokamotoESPN. pic.twitter.com/MEUK0qb9O7 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 30, 2021

The UFC cut Diego Sanchez from their roster a week ago after he refused to certify he wasn’t suffering from any neurological health conditions.

Diego Sanchez, however, believes that the UFC is conspiring against him and his coach Joshua Fabia. The 39-year-old appeared on an episode of MMA Today on SiriusXM’s Fight Nation and claimed that he's fearful for his life:

“I’m going to tell you guys frankly right now, I’m fearful for my motherf*cking life. I’m fearful that this company, this billion-dollar company monopoly, worldwide, is going to come after me. Something might happen to me in two years. Maybe in a couple years. Maybe I wreck my truck. Maybe I, ‘Oh, Diego overdosed, some suicide sh*t.’ I don’t know. But I would not put anything past the level of evil that is within this corporation.”

Diego Sanchez was scheduled to appear in a retirement fight against former teammate Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone at the upcoming UFC Vegas 26 event. With the recent developments, however, Sanchez will have to find a new promotion if he still wishes to fight one more time before calling it a career.