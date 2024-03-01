"I'm gonna watch some of the prelims" - Dustin Poirier is thrilled with lineup for UFC 299 and loves whole card

Dustin Poirier is set to take on the dangerous Benoit Saint-Denis at the co-main event of UFC 299, but that will not detract him from catching some on the other action unfolding at the pay-per-view.

In a recent interview with TMZSports, the former interim lightweight champion seemed thrilled with the lineup for the event and stated that he would be tuning in for some of the prelims bouts:

"When the card comes together, as it starts to get announced throughout the weeks leading up and while I'm in training camp [I'm excited]. I see all these fights, and I'm like man, this is stacked, and of course, I'm gonna watch some of the prelims. The earlier prelims when I get to the arena and stuff."

Catch Dustin Poirier's comments below (0:20):

'The Diamond' added that he usually watches the early prelims from his hotel and then catches glimpses of fights preceding his own while he warms up in his dressing room at the venue.

At Miami, Poirier would be desperate to thrust himself back into the title discussion with a win over an up-and-comer as highly touted as Saint-Denis. Later during the same interview, Poirier stated that his career clock is ticking, and at 35 years of age, any fight could be his last.

The Louisiana native has had a stellar career in the UFC, with wins against the likes of Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, and Anthony Pettis, among others. An undisputed title is arguably the only laurel that has eluded him so far.

Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis: UFC 299 odds

While Dustin Poirier is ranked higher than his opponent at No.3, 'The Diamond' is an underdog against Benoit Saint-Denis (ranked No.12) for UFC 299.

Poirier was a +114 underdog, with Saint-Denis as a -135 favorite in January per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Expand Tweet

However, with the event now a little over a week away, he has further slipped and is now a +142 underdog against 'The God of War' (-170 favorite), according to the UFC's official website.

According to the current odds, a $100 bet on the 28-year-old Frenchman will yield a return of $158.82, while the same wager on the American will result in a more lucrative payout of $242.