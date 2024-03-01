"35 years old" - Dustin Poirier discusses why his UFC 299 co-main event against Benoit Saint-Denis might be his final bout

Dustin Poirier is slated to take on the dangerous up-and-comer Benoit Saint-Denis at the co-main event of UFC 299. While 'The Diamond' is still one of the top contenders at 155 pounds, the former interim lightweight champion believes any fight could be his last in the UFC at this point in his career.

Talking to TMZSports, Poirier refrained from laying out his future plans in MMA, hinting that he could be nearing the end of his career. He said:

"I look at it, fight to fight, man. I'm not even looking at the next fight [or] the next year. I'm looking at next weekend. Show up [and] be ready to perform for 25 minutes at the highest level once again, get my hand raised, and then I'll assess my career... see what's next... Every fight could be it [my last fight in MMA]. Where I'm at, [at] 35 years old, this is my 30th fight in the UFC, every fight could be it."

Catch Dustin Poirier's comments below (3:04):

Poirier, who holds a record 29-8 with 1 no-contest, is one of the most decorated lightweights in the history of the promotion and boasts wins against a veritable list of greats, including Conor McGregor, Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje and Anthony Pettis, among others.

While he is currently ranked No.3 at lightweight, his recent KO loss to 'The Highlight' at UFC 291 has effectively removed the Louisiana native from the title picture. However, a win this weekend has the potential to propel him back into title contention yet again.

Meanwhile, Saint-Denis (13-1 and 1 NC) is one of the most promising stars in the division. Currently ranked at No.12, a win against 'The Diamond' would help him break into the top five at 155 pounds.

He is currently on a five-fight win streak in the UFC and has finished all of those fights before the final bell.

UFC veteran on how Dustin Poirier can triumph against Benoit Saint-Denis

Former UFC fighter Alan Jouban believes Dustin Poirier has a dangerous but winnable fight against Benoit St-Denis.

Speaking on the 35-year-old's chances against the up-and-comer during a recent episode on UFC Live, Jouban was of the opinion that the fight being a five-rounder is going to play out in favor of 'The Diamond.' He said:

"He [Saint-Denis] is not a specialist in any one area. Dustin is a specialist in the boxing department. If he keeps this fight where he wants it and go into those later rounds, this is a five-rounder guys; this isn't a three-rounder, this is where Dustin lives, in those five-round type of wars. That would be the path to victory for Dustin; get into the later [rounds], the deep waters, and testing how much heart, how much dog is in the good fighter in Benoit Saint-Denis."

Catch Alan Jouban's comments on Dustin Poirier below (1:02):