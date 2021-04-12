"I'm rooting for Ben" - Boxing star Teofimo Lopez reveals his support for Ben Askren in the fight against Jake Paul

Ben Askren and Jake Paul are less than a week away from squaring off against each other. In what is expected to be a massive attraction, the event is all set to go down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

While many fans and experts have been vocal about their excitement for the bout, some have even made their picks for the fight. Teofimo Lopez also joined in and made his pick.

Speaking with MMA journalist and reporter James Lynch, 23-year-old Teofimo Lopez picked Ben Askren as the favorite. Speaking briefly about the upcoming exhibition, he said:

"It's definitely a fight for everyone to tune in for. I guess for real combat sports athletes to show this young buck what the real world is like. I am rooting for him [Ben Askren] to win. Now that you have everybody behind your back, its all about starting your engine and enjoy."

Following his quick-fire knockout finish by professional American basketball player Nate Robinson, Jake Paul has gained serious traction on social media. After calling out top names in the fight business like Conor McGregor, Paul received major flak for flashing his mouth outside his area of expertise.

However, some experts are also of the belief that Jake Paul can throw a punch. The topic came to light on a recent episode of the Hotboxing with Mike Tyson podcast, when legendary boxer Zab Judah had the following to say to UFC president Dana White:

"He’s been working hard though Dana! He’s been working hard! I’ve watched him, I’ve seen him put it together. It’s different to wrestling when you’re standing up and letting those hands fly. And one thing I can say about him is he’s got hands.”

Advertisement

Ben Askren is a collective favorite...

Going up against Jake Paul is decorated wrestler and former UFC welterweight great, Ben Askren. Being the more experienced of the two, Ben Askren brings a plethora of skills to the table. While his striking abilities have been known to be substandard, being a seasoned professional in the game is seen as a definite upside.

Watch Jake Paul learn a few tricks to the trade with Ben Akren's arch rival, Jorge Masvidal!

He knocked out my opponent @benaskren in 5 seconds and now will help me do it in less time.. @gamebredfighter is teaching me his secrets... April 17th the fight will last less than 4 seconds and then we coming for @natediaz209 pic.twitter.com/IQWeyqh5oj — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 28, 2021

With Jake Paul and Ben Askren expected to lock horns in a highly-anticipated matchup, the MMA and boxing communities can't seem to wait to dive into the action. But do you think the fight will live up to the hype that surrounds it?