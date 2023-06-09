"I stayed in that desert for two years" - Beneil Dariush gives incredible spiritual account of his hard-earned MMA comeback

Beneil Dariush's devotion to God as an Orthodox Christian is well known, and he consistently credits his religion for the path that he's taken in life.

Recently, the perennial lightweight contender shared a story about how his faith in God allowed him to persevere through an immensely tough time in his career. Between 2017 and 2018, Beneil Dariush suffered two knockout defeats, as well as earning a majority draw against Evan Dunham.

The No.4-ranked lightweight confessed that he was close to retiring, but with the help of his faith, Dariush was able to turn his career around and now holds an eight-fight winning streak.

"Two years I didn't have a victory. I had a loss, a draw, and a loss. I was having the hardest time. I was on the verge of retiring. And I remember I was speaking to the Lord, and all he was talking to me was desert. He kept telling me about the desert. And how you just gotta be patient. And I stayed in that desert for two years, it was rough two years. And from that desert, now I'm here. I'm ranked number three in the world, possibly getting a title shot. God's timing and God's grace are not your timing, and it's not what you want. It's better than what you want. Your patience is required, your trust is required, and your faith. I was so bad, man. I was training, and if I just got touched on my chin, I was falling down. Something was wrong with my chin. At that point, I thought I'm done. To get from that point to where I'm now, that's grace"

Beneil Dariush is set to take on Charles Oliveira in the co-main event of UFC 289 this weekend in what is expected to be an epic clash. A win for either man could result in them facing Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title next, as the champion is currently without an opponent.

Beneil Dariush refutes claims that his bout with Charles Oliveira is the "real main event" of UFC 289

UFC 289 is set to be headlined by a women's bantamweight title clash between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana.

Beneil Dariush and Charles Oliveira will do battle in the co-main event in what is being dubbed the "people's main event."

Both lightweight contenders are popular amongst fans, but Dariush recently disagreed with the idea that his bout with Oliveira will overshadow Nunes vs. Aldana.

During media day this week, he said this:

"Listen, Amanda Nunes is arguably the greatest female fighter of all time. I don't agree with what [the fans] say, basically. I say [that] she's there for a reason... and it's a privilege for me to be on the same card as her and be the co-main event."

