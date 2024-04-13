"I think he's got a good chance to do it" - UFC legend Mark Coleman shares thoughts on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match

Mark Coleman has weighed in on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match that'll transpire on July 20, 2024.

Paul (9-1 professional boxing) is a 27-year-old YouTuber and boxer who's utilized his celebrity status as a prominent social media influencer to carve a unique niche for himself in the fight game. Meanwhile, Tyson is a 57-year-old former undisputed heavyweight champion in the sport of boxing and is beheld as one of the greatest pugilists ever.

Most fight fans have derided the heavyweight matchup. Its detractors have opined that the glaring age differential underscores a huge disadvantage for Tyson.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Coleman has now seemingly supported the match. The 59-year-old, who holds the distinction of being the inaugural UFC heavyweight champion, stated:

"Mike Tyson's been doing this his whole life. He knows what the hell he's getting involved with. He might get hit. He might get knocked out. It won't be the first time. He's doing it again, man. He's getting paid millions of dollars, and he's taking a risk. He believes he can do it. He ain't getting there for the money. Mike Tyson believes he's gonna knock this kid's head off. And I think he's got a good chance to do it."

Coleman further discussed combat's mental aspect. He highlighted that irrespective of how much one trains, keeping one's composure on fight night is paramount and challenging.

The UFC Hall of Famer opined that Paul would have to overcome considerable psychological hurdles heading into his fight against the formidable combat sports legend. Noting that the YouTuber will have to hold his nerve on fight night too, Coleman said:

"Is there a guarantee? Hell no ... Jake Paul has got to make it to the ring without pi**ing his pants because fighting Mike Tyson; I don't care what age, it's the scariest thing you can ever think about."

Watch Mark Coleman's assessment below:

Mark Coleman to present BMF title at UFC 300

Mark Coleman courageously rescued his elderly parents from a house fire on March 12, 2024. His brave dog Hammer, who alerted him to the fire, passed away in the incident. Coleman recovered after hospitalization and subsequently paid tribute to his brave canine friend, for which he earned widespread praise. Besides, the MMA great soon returned to the gym.

BMF champion Justin Gaethje is scheduled to defend his title against Max Holloway at UFC 300 (April 13, 2024). After the abovementioned incident involving Coleman, Holloway and Gaethje asserted that they'd like him to be the guest of honor for their fight and present the BMF title to its winner.

'The Hammer' then revealed that the UFC invited him to UFC 300. Moreover, during the UFC 300 pre-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that Coleman will present the BMF title to the Gaethje-Holloway winner at the much-awaited tricentennial event.

