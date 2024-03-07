"I think it's going to be a banger" - Gilbert Burns predicts Sean O'Malley could overwhelm Marlon 'Chito' Vera at UFC 299

Sean O'Malley is set to face off against Marlon 'Chito' Vera in the main event of UFC 299 this weekend.

The pay-per-view card is one of the most stacked events in recent times, with eighteen out of the twenty fighters that make up the main and preliminary cards being ranked inside the top 15 of their respective divisions.

Gilbert Burns is scheduled to take on surging contender Jack Della Maddalena as part of the main card. Ahead of his clash, 'Durinho' appeared in front of the media.

During his press conference, Burns was asked to share his thoughts on O'Malley vs. Vera. The Brazilian believes that the fight will live up to the hype. He said:

"Tough fight, but I see Sean O'Malley as the faster guy. He's going to be so fast out there, if he's going to do that for five rounds. I think this time he will be able to. He called for this shot, he called it. So I think he knows something we don't know. Super precise. Super fast."

He continued:

"I like 'Chito' a lot too, I think it's going to be a banger. But I can see O'Malley getting the win."

Watch Gilbert Burns' interview below from 5:30:

Sean O'Malley shares his thoughts on Ryan Garcia's recent behavior

Sean O'Malley's first bantamweight title defense is set to come in the shape of a much-anticipated rematch against Marlon Vera at UFC 299.

After winning the title against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292, 'Sugar' began exchanging some trash-talk online with several elite boxers, including Gervonta Davis.

More recently, 'Sugar' has engaged in a back-and-forth with talented boxer Ryan Garcia, who is scheduled to face Devin Haney for the WBC super lightweight title on Apr. 20.

But Garcia's behavior of late has called the bout into question, with 'KingRy' being accused of having a drug problem. His erratic activity has been the talk of the MMA and boxing world of late, and 'Sugar' was recently asked to share his thoughts on the saga.

He said this:

"Cocaine is a hell of drug. I think he's on drugs and he's acting a fool. I feel bad for him more than anything."

Watch Sean O'Malley's video below:

