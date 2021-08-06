"If you lose, everything's bad" - Dana White defends the UFC against low fighter pay in Cheyanne Buys situation

UFC president Dana White has never shied away from answering some stinging questions from UFC fans. However, the question of fighter pay is one that keeps popping up from time to time.

The latest instance that triggered it all was the reaction of Cheyanne Buys after she learned that she had won the 'Performance of the Night' bonus worth $50,000. She revealed how she was struggling financially and that she was broke. The money would go a long way to helping her and her family, but fans on social media were enraged that it had come to this.

Dana White spoke to MMA Junkie's John Morgan ahead of UFC 265 and answered questions about the issue of fighter pay. He said:

"There's a lot of people that are on their way up, she's on her way up, that are broke, struggling, trying to make it. But I'd say the flip side to that is she's 1-1 in the UFC and she's made, what, 80 grand in the last six months."

White also added that winning is the utmost priority in MMA and that there are no successful losers in the business.

"Listen, you got to go out. This is one of those sports you got to win. If you win, everything's good, if you lose, everything's bad. That's the nature of this beast," Dana White said.

Joe Rogan agrees with Dana White on fighter pay

UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan shared Dana White's sentiments on fighter pay. He gave his opinion on the Cheyanne Buys incident in an episode of his podcast with former UFC featherweight Chad Mendes.

"How exciting are you, how entertaining are you, how engaging are you, your personality, and do you put a**es in the seats? It's clear now who puts a**es in the seats, those are the people that get the most money," Joe Rogan revealed.

Rogan did see the fans' point of view too, but in the end, the UFC is a functioning business organization, and they have to focus on profitability to help make it sustainable.

