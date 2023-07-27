Israel Adesanya refuses to give away secrets that could help Jan Blachowicz avoid Alex Pereira's deadly left hook 

Israel Adesanya boasts a remarkable distinction of having faced both fighters in the co-main event of UFC 291. With prior bouts against Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira, Adesanya possesses firsthand experience of their strengths and weaknesses.

Combat sports fans are well aware of Israel Adesanya's fabled rivalry with Alex Pereira, which spanned four fights, across two sports. The rivalry culminated with 'The Last Stylebender' finally avenging his three losses to Pereira with an emphatic second-round knockout victory at UFC 287.

Meanwhile, Adesanya challenged Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 back in March 2021, in an attempt to secure the coveted two-division champion status. While he had some success in the opening rounds, Blachowicz utilized his significant size advantage to execute a wrestling-heavy approach to etch out a unanimous decision victory.

Alex Pereira's left hook is renowned as one of the most lethal weapons in the world of MMA today. While MMA experts caution Blachowicz to be wary of Pereira's striking prowess, Adesanya possesses a battle-proven strategy in his arsenal to evade the devastating blow.

With the highly-anticipated matchup in mind, Israel Adesanya shared his thoughts on the upcoming clash in a video on his YouTube channel. While discussing the exciting bout, Adesanya remained tight-lipped and refrained from revealing any secrets that could aid Jan Blachowicz in evading Alex Pereira's lethal left hook:

"If Jan does what I think he's going to do, he's going to get caught with the left hook. I don't want to say it. It's like I'm protecting Alex or something."

Adesanya went on to make a prediction for the fight, stating:

"I don't think it goes the distance. If it does Jan wins. I just think Alex hits harder. It's the technique he throws with. If Jan gets him down, he's just going to control him there for three rounds. Official pick- I'm going to go with Alex by knockout."

His unique perspective adds an intriguing element to the upcoming clash, as fans have come to rely on Adesanya's pre-fight analysis and enjoy his fight reactions.

Catch Adesanya's prediction below (9:00):

Israel Adesanya's crucial tip to Alex Pereira on facing Jan Blachowicz during surprise airport meeting

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya provided Alex Pereira with a crucial piece of advice during an unexpected encounter at an Australian airport.

The two rivals exchanged greetings during their airport meeting, with Pereira maintaining his renowned serious demeanor, while MMA fans found delight in the interaction.

With Pereira preparing to take on Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291, Adesanya, who has prior experience fighting Blachowicz, shared valuable insights with the Brazilian fighter for his upcoming light heavyweight debut.

During an appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Adesanya disclosed that he advised Pereira to remain patient, drawing from his own encounter with Blachowicz, who handed him his first MMA loss. Adesanya stated:

"He's fighting the guy, first MMA loss for me when I went up to 205... I had to let him know... I thought Jan was gonna attack me a little bit more but he was patient. So I kinda let him know, you be patient too."

Catch Israel Adesanya's comments below (16:40):