Israel Adesanya shares six-word reaction to Donald Trump and Elon Musk sitting cage-side with Dana White at UFC 314

Israel Adesanya was in attendance for UFC 314 on April 12 in Miami, Florida. Alongside him, U.S. President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk were sat cage-side next to UFC CEO Dana White for the pay-per-view event. White and Trump hold a strong friendship, with the 78-year-old having been seen at UFC events for many years.

Ad

'The Last Stylebender' shared a swift reaction to the presence of both Trump and Musk at the event on his Instagram story. He wrote:

"This is great for our sport."

Check out Israel Adesanya's story below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Screenshot of Adesanya's reaction to Dana White, Donald Trump and Elon Musk at UFC 314

The event was headlined by Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes, who fought for the vacant featherweight title.

Ad

Trending

Volkanovski secured the belt after an epic clash, as 'The Great' proved all his doubters wrong after having suffered knockout losses to Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria in consecutive fights. The Australian proved that he was still as good as ever against Lopes in a sensational performance.

Ad

Israel Adesanya hails Alexander Volkanovski the "king" following UFC 314

Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski have been teammates and friends for many years. Volkanovski was captured joining Adesanya for the final leg of his training camp ahead of the latter's clash against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia in January.

Adesanya had previously reclaimed his middleweight crown from Alex Pereira in Miami, Florida, when they clashed at UFC 287. Now it was the turn of the Australian, as Volkanovski bounced back from two straight defeats to reclaim the title.

Ad

'The Great' became the first fighter over the age of 35 to win a belt in the 155-pound division or below, as he dominated Diego Lopes en route to a unanimous decision win at UFC 314.

Volkanovski linked up with Adesanya backstage following the event, where the pair shared a wholesome moment. The footage was uploaded to Instagram by the UFC's official account.

Check out Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya's backstage moment below:

Ad

Ad

The former middleweight champion reposted the footage on his story, with the following caption:

"The King!"

Screenshot of Adesanya's Instagram story alongside Volkanovski

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Liam Fresen Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.



Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.



Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.



Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.