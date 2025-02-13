JAXXON Podcast co-host Bear Degidio issues statement on taking down Bryce Mitchell's video as Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson mouths off at Anthony Smith

The JAXXON Podcast episode featuring Bryce Mitchell was recently taken down. The podcast's hosts, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson and Bear Degidio, indicated that it was taken down due to the negativity the controversial episode supposedly perpetuated in its comments section and overall.

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith later criticized the JAXXON Podcast hosts for the way they hosted Mitchell. Degidio and Jackson soon addressed Smith's criticism, with Jackson even going as far as issuing a warning to Smith.

Bryce Mitchell has been embroiled in controversy for the past few weeks, owing to his polarizing remarks regarding Adolf H*tler and more on the inaugural episode of his ArkanSanity Podcast in Jan. 2025. Mitchell praised H*tler and the Nazi Party.

Trending

The UFC featherweight also condemned the LGBTQ and Jewish communities. He faced severe backlash and eventually issued an apology.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Mitchell later appeared on the JAXXON Podcast and appeared to attempt to justify his apparent pro-H*tler stance. Bear Degidio immediately shut him down and criticized him. The podcast elicited mixed reactions.

Some netizens lauded Degidio for preventing Mitchell from espousing controversial views on a well-known public platform. Alternatively, others highlighted that if the JAXXON Podcast hosts disapproved of Mitchell's opinions, they should've canceled his appearance rather than inviting him on the show and publicly deriding him.

On his On Paper Podcast, Anthony Smith echoed similar sentiments. Smith cited his example and accused the JAXXON Podcast of inviting fighters on the show and disrespecting the same fighters:

"I love 'Rampage.' He's my favorite fighter. I've said that for years ... Whether you agree or disagree, or like Bryce Mitchell or hate Bryce Mitchell, don't bring him on if you're not going to give him a platform to speak his truth. You can disagree with him. But, like, the whole, 'We're not going to give you a platform...' Shut the f**k up."

Watch Smith's assessment below:

Expand Tweet

Watch Smith's podcast episode below (*comments at 36:39):

In a post on X shared by MMA legend and former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, he and Bear Degidio addressed the developments. Degidio implied that they handled the Bryce Mitchell podcast episode the best they could and even communicated cordially with Mitchell.

Moreover, Degidio and Jackson explained that Mitchell was already booked for the JAXXON Podcast way before his apparent pro-H*tler controversy erupted. Meanwhile, Jackson lambasted Smith.

'Rampage' even recounted defending Smith against criticism from former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw a while back. The caption in his post read:

"ANTHONY SMITH NEES TO SHUT HIS F*CK!NG FACE"

Watch Degidio and Jackson address the Mitchell situation and Smith's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently addressed the air regarding the Bryce Mitchell-JAXXON Podcast debacle

The aforementioned clarification from Quinton Jackson and Bear Degidio comes in the wake of a nearly 20-minute video from Jackson. 'Rampage' notably underscored that some people believed Mitchell shouldn't be platformed, while others argued that one could disagree with 'Thug Nasty' but shouldn't deprive him of his right to free speech.

Watch Jackson's video below:

Expand Tweet

Quinton Jackson subsequently hit back at a fan, among others, for criticizing his detailed video breakdown.

As for Bryce Mitchell, who's currently a part of the UFC roster, his next fight and official comeback date haven't been announced yet. Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding his polarizing public opinions has continued.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.