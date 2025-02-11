Ex-UFC fighter gives scathing response to criticism over 18-minute video on Bryce Mitchell's pro-H*tler take: "Y'all negative, weak, sensitive boys"

Bryce Mitchell faced considerable criticism after his pro-Adolf H*tler stance in his ArkanSanity Podcast's inaugural episode that aired in January 2025. A former UFC fighter subsequently weighed in with a detailed video about Mitchell and certain other events that followed. Well, the MMA legend was criticized by a fan for the lengthy video/explanation, after which he gave the said fan a scathing response.

The fighter in question is MMA great and former UFC light heavyweight champion, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson. Recently, Jackson and podcast co-host Bear Degidio hosted Bryce Mitchell on the JAXXON Podcast.

Many viewers asserted that Mitchell - who'd made pro-H*tler comments on his ArkanSanity Podcast in January 2025 and later apologized for the comments - again attempted to justify his pro-H*tler stance on the JAXXON Podcast.

Degidio shut down Mitchell's attempts at a justification and criticized him for praising H*tler and criticizing the LGBTQ and Jewish communities. The podcast episode was subsequently taken down.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Quinton Jackson has now posted an 18-plus-minute video to X, addressing why the episode was taken down. He indicated that a couple of controversial segments were edited out of the podcast and the episode was later taken down entirely.

Jackson defended Bear Degidio's decision-making in taking the controversial episode down but he simultaneously signaled that he believed people who disagreed with Mitchell could've simply refrained from watching the episode.

'Rampage' made an allusion to his support for free speech while also asserting that Mitchell should've exercised greater caution and that one doesn't always need to publicly vocalize their personal beliefs on matters like religion, society, etc. He reaffirmed that he doesn't believe in discriminating against any person on any basis.

The caption in Jackson's tweet read:

"This is my last time addressing this topic."

Watch Jackson's nearly-20-minutes long video below:

Expand Tweet

An X user responded to the tweet about the Bryce Mitchell situation and labeled it a "yap sesh" by Jackson. 'Rampage' tweeted a scathing response, reiterating his disapproval of those offended by someone's words/opinions:

"that's up to you b*tch boy.. i said what i had to say, if i wasn't a podcaster i wouldn't have said sh**! But like i said im done talking about that sh**. If it ain't positive or fun/funny i don't want no parts of it. Yall negative, weak, sensitive boys can go cry with your faces in yo daddy's lap."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Quinton Jackson on his comparatively serious demeanor during JAXXON podcast episode featuring Bryce Mitchell

After his controversial pro-Adolf H*tler stance on his own podcast in January 2025, Bryce Mitchell later issued an apology. UFC CEO and president Dana White condemned Mitchell's pro-H*tler comments but noted that he wouldn't face punishment from the UFC, given the United States of America's tenet of free speech.

Furthermore, Quinton Jackson emphasized why his usual comedic demeanor was largely absent while hosting Mitchell on the JAXXON Podcast. Jackson has maintained that the episode with Mitchell required a certain level of seriousness.

Jackson further tweeted:

"To all the people that don't understand why Bear and i talked to Bryce Mitchell they way we did, it's pointless to try to explain it. He has a family and a career, somethings are better off unsaid on air ... the rest of you are smart af."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.