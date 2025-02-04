Piers Morgan makes eye-opening remark about "what free speech really means" in light of Dana White's reaction to Bryce Mitchell's pro-H*tler stance

Piers Morgan has responded to Dana White's approach and public stance surrounding the recent debacle involving UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell. Morgan notably addressed the free speech element in the situation and expounded upon what he believes the right to freedom of speech truly means.

On the first episode of his ArkanSanity Podcast, in Jan. 2025, Mitchell sent shockwaves across the combat sports realm and beyond by seemingly adopting a pro-Adolf H*tler stance. 'Thug Nasty' stated that "H*tler was a good guy."

Additionally, the American combatant heaped praise on the H*tler-led Nazi Party of Germany and H*tler as a person as well.

Additionally, Mitchell made polarizing remarks regarding the LGBTQ and Jewish communities, which many deemed as discriminatory and incendiary. UFC CEO Dana White and various MMA personalities condemned Mitchell's comments.

However, White suggested that though he disagreed with Mitchell, the latter wouldn't face punitive action from the UFC organization.

Speaking to British media personality Piers Morgan on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Dana White reaffirmed his admiration for the United States of America's societal tenet of free speech. Addressing the Mitchell situation, White stated:

"On the other side, even though you've got guys that pop up like Bryce Mitchell, that say ignorant, stupid things. And I will exercise my right for free speech to say that I don't agree with what he said. But he can say what he wants to say. We don't have to agree with it or believe in what he says, but he has the right to say it in America."

Moreover, Piers Morgan chimed in with an eye-opening remark, commending the UFC boss. Underscoring that free speech also entails tolerating certain opinions that one strongly disapproves of, Morgan said:

"You're so right about it's actually your ability to tolerate hateful speech from people, where you completely, vehemently disagree. If you can tolerate that, actually, that's probably the -- what free speech really means. It's very easy to tolerate speech you agree with, or opinions you like or approve of. Right?"

White appeared to concur and asserted:

"It's the disgusting, despicable things, like what he said yesterday, that truly defines what free speech is."

Watch White and Morgan discuss the topic below (1:26:26):

Bryce Mitchell's apology, Dana White's clarification after the MMA fighter's controversial Adolf H*tler comments

Bryce Mitchell's latest octagon appearance saw him knock out Kron Gracie in Dec. 2024. Following his controversial comments concerning Adolf H*tler, he took to X and issued an apology.

Mitchell also responded to a fight callout from France-born Israeli UFC lightweight, Natan Levy, seemingly agreeing to compete against Levy.

Dana White, who lambasted Mitchell during the recent Power Slap 11 post-event press conference, faced allegations of reading a script/statement handed to him by someone, possibly the UFC parent company higher-ups.

During an interview with Tucker Carlson later on, White was questioned about whether the TKO Group Holdings authorities or perhaps his PR (Public Relations) team craft statements for him -- including in the case of his aforementioned statement condemning Mitchell.

White praised his stellar PR team but clarified that his condemnation of Mitchell was his take and not crafted by his team or any higher authorities:

"I don't ever read canned statements. Nobody writes anything for me."

Watch Dana White's assessment below:

