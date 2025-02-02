Brazilian UFC star Paulo Costa "DISAPPOINTED" with Bryce Mitchell's apology after Adolf H*tler comment

Over the years, Bryce Mitchell and Paulo Costa have made certain polarizing statements, eliciting criticism from a number of fight fans. Amid the debacle surrounding Mitchell's recent remarks regarding Adolf H*tler and the UFC featherweight's ensuing apology, Costa has now chimed in with his opinion.

Earlier this month (January 2025), Mitchell appeared on the inaugural episode of his ArkanSanity Podcast, wherein he made a few socio-political assertions concerning the Nazi Party's leader Adolf H*tler, the Nazis, as well as the Jewish and LGBTQ communities.

'Thug Nasty' asserted that "H*tler was a good guy." He further lauded H*tler and the Nazis, whilst criticizing the LGBTQ and Jewish communities. Many fans called for him to be removed from the UFC. Meanwhile, UFC CEO and President Dana White condemned Mitchell's remarks. Nevertheless, citing the American fighter's right to free speech, White implied that he wouldn't face punitive actions.

Mitchell subsequently took to social media and issued an apology. Taking to X, he posted an image of himself draped in an American flag. The image's caption comprised his apology. Additionally, his statement in the tweet read:

"In the future I will be much more considerate wen talkin about the suffering of all peoples."

Perennial UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa responded to Bryce Mitchell's aforementioned tweet. The Brazilian combatant wrote:

"I'm disappointed Bryce! I'm disappointed. You created hope and now you threw it away. DISAPPOINTED"

Check out a screenshot of Paulo Costa's tweet below:

Screenshot of tweet

Moreover, some of Paulo Costa's other posts and re-posts via his official X handle included his re-posting Bryce Mitchell's apology as well as reacting to another netizen's post about the UFC featherweight fighter.

Check out the screenshots of Costa addressing the discussions, surrounding Mitchell, on X below:

Screenshots of Costa's re-tweet and tweet on X

Paulo Costa on potential Bryce Mitchell vs. Natan Levy fight after Mitchell's Adolf H*tler remarks debacle

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, was one of the prominent MMA personalities who condemned the statements Bryce Mitchell made on his podcast.

France-born Israeli UFC lightweight Natan Levy appeared to challenge Mitchell to a fight, in addition to suggesting that he'd be open to educating 'Thug Nasty' about the Holocaust and other crimes perpetrated by Adolf H*tler and the Nazis. UFC featherweight Mitchell later took to X and responded to Levy -- a response some argued was an indication that he'd be willing to accept his (Levy's) call-out.

Levy's most recent octagon appearance witnessed him suffer a submission defeat against Mike Davis in a 156.5-pound catchweight bout in March 2024. On the other hand, Mitchell is coming off a knockout victory against Kron Gracie in a featherweight bout in December 2024.

Paulo Costa, who'd seemingly lent support to Bryce Mitchell during the latter's flat-earth claims in 2022, has now weighed in on a potential Mitchell vs. Levy MMA fight. Responding to Levy's tweet, Costa wrote:

"You both great peoples and great fighters. If u guys fighting is gonna be for sport only. @Natan_Levy don't worry about ppl saying, u know they want to set fire to everything."

