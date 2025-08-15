Joe Rogan previews UFC 319 headliner, Dana White trusts Conor McGregor over Jon Jones, Max Holloway shares major family update: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup! Joe Rogan breaks down the key differences between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev. Dana White makes a bold call on trusting Conor McGregor over Jon Jones. Meanwhile, Max Holloway shared a personal family milestone. Let's break them all down:

Ad

Joe Rogan previews Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319

Joe Rogan sees UFC 319’s headliner as a clash of styles. He pits Khamzat Chimaev’s explosive early assault versus Dricus du Plessis’ long-game pressure. On episode #169 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan questioned Chimaev’s ability to “sprint for five rounds” against someone proven to thrive in deep waters. He said:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Does he have the confidence to go for it and possibly empty the gas tank and get the finish? And if he doesn't, how f*cked is he?... You can't adjust now in a world championship fight... I mean, but that's the question, can he sprint for five rounds because we know DDP can?"

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:20:55):

Ad

Dana White trusts Conor McGregor over Jon Jones for White House event

Dana White has made it clear he trusts Conor McGregor more than Jon Jones to headline the planned July 4, 2026, UFC card at the White House. Speaking on The Jim Rome Show, White said:

“I trust Conor. Conor McGregor has never, ever [pulled out of a fight] unless he is seriously injured. Jon, I’m a little more skeptical about.”

Ad

The event, part of America’s 250th birthday celebrations, was first floated by President Donald Trump. McGregor has been sidelined for over four years but recently re-entered the USADA testing pool.

Max Holloway shares emotional family milestone

Max Holloway shared an update from what he called “the hardest fight of my life." He revealed that a five-year custody battle has finally ended with his wife, surfer Alessa Quizon, legally adopting his son, Rush.

Ad

In a heartfelt post, Holloway thanked Quizon for “coming in and accepting Rush as your own” and for holding their family together. He took to Instagram and wrote:

"I just won the hardest fight of my life. It’s been 5 years of dealing with custody battles, and now we finally get to close that difficult chapter. Rush has voiced many times on how he wanted Alessa to adopt him. Yesterday, Alessa got to adopt Rush as his legal mother. Thank you to my wife @alessaquizon for doing more than stepping up. For coming in and accepting Rush as your own."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.