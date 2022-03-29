"S**t was annoying lol"- Jon Jones fires shots at Chael Sonnen over alleged hotel assault

Jon Jones feels like there's a double standard at play when it comes to the negative attention he receives for bad behavior compared to other UFC fighters.

In a series of tweets Jones took aim at Chael Sonnen after disturbing details of an alleged hotel hallway 'rampage' came to light. Sonnen is facing a felony battery by strangulation charge, 10 battery misdemeanors, and a civil suit in relation to the December 18, 2021 incident in Las Vegas.

A since-deleted tweet from Jon Jones said:

“Man everyone and their mom covered my story when I was an a**hole in Las Vegas, Sonnen allegedly attacks his wife, another woman along with like five men and crickets.”

Sonnen was one of Jon Jones' most vocal critics following the former light heavyweight champion's own September 24, 2021 arrest, also in Las Vegas. Jones was charged with domestic battery and felony injuring a vehicle. The domestic battery charge was eventually dropped and Jones pleaded no contest to misdemeanor injuring a vehicle, walking away from the incident largely unscathed, legally speaking.

Now that Sonnen is facing even more serious charges, Jones said:

"It’s interesting how sometimes the people who are praying for your downfall and wishing bad on you end up receiving everything they wished on you."

He also posted a parody TED Talk video featuring a host speaking nonsense, a jab at Sonnen's YouTube commentary videos and ESPN sportsdesk work.

"This couldn’t be more accurate. Imagine having someone at your job who couldn’t hold your jockstrap being your biggest critic. S**t was annoying lol."

Jon Jones is 'anxious to fight' after two years away from the sport

Jon Jones hasn't fought since a unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes in February of 2020. But according to his new coach and former UFC double champ Henry Cejudo, we'll definitely see "Bones" return to the octagon in 2022.

“You guys will see Jon Jones this year. He’s anxious to fight, he’s hungry man. He needed this time off, he needed this time out to get his mind right, to let his body recover, to enjoy his family. He needed all this, you know what I’m saying?”

Jones relinquished his UFC light heavyweight title in August of 2020 and has since stated he plans to move to heavyweight. While there are still signs that the UFC and Jones have some contractual issues to iron out, Dana White has said Jones could return and fight immediately for the heavyweight belt.

With Francis Ngannou out for the remainder of 2022 following knee surgery, Jones is in a good position to step into a interim heavyweight title shot.

