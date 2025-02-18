  • home icon
  • Jon Jones shares three-word reaction to Kamaru Usman's "weekend dump" as an analyst during UFC Vegas 102

Jon Jones shares three-word reaction to Kamaru Usman's "weekend dump" as an analyst during UFC Vegas 102

By Subham
Modified Feb 18, 2025 10:52 GMT
Jon Jones (left) introduced Kamaru Usman (right) to MMA. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Jon Jones (left) introduced Kamaru Usman (right) to MMA. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

At UFC Vegas 102 Kamaru Usman reprised his role as a desk analyst. Jon Jones has now reacted to a picture of Usman from last weekend's event.

For UFC Vegas 102, which took place on Feb. 15 at the UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada Karyn Bryant served as the desk anchor and host. 'The Nigerian Nightmare', Din Thomas, and Michael Chiesa were the analysts for the event, and Joe Martinez was the octagon announcer.

John Gooden, Daniel Cormier, and Paul Felder were in charge of the commentary. Lastly, Megan Olivi conducted pre and post-fight interviews.

Donning a grey check suit and a blue tie, Usman shared a few glimpses from the previous weekend on Instagram. He captioned the post:

"Weekend dump… Back to the craft Styled: @s_gents 📸: @madspkr"

Check out Kamaru Usman's post below:

The post caught the attention of Jones, who commended the Nigerian-American and wrote:

"This n*gro clean. 🧼🔥"
Jon Jones's comment [Screenshot courtesy: @usman84kg on Instagram]
Jon Jones's comment [Screenshot courtesy: @usman84kg on Instagram]

'Bones' and Usman have been close pals for a long time. According to reports, Jones introduced the Nigerian-born to mixed martial arts during their first year of college.

Alex Pereira wants a super fight with Jon Jones

In 2024, after successfully defending his strap against Stipe Miocic, Jon Jones made it known he wanted a fight with UFC light heavyweight kingpin Alex Pereira.

However, UFC CEO Dana White claimed that Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will happen potentially in 2025, after which 'Bones' can fight any other fighter of his choice.

Meanwhile, Pereira who is scheduled to lock horns with Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, recently expressed his desire to fight 'Bones,' stating:

"I want Jon Jones, it's up to the UFC to make it happen!”

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:

'Bones' also shared 'Poatan's' remarks on his Instagram story, with a shadow ninja emoji.

Jones's Instagram story [Screenshot courtesy: @jonnybones on Instagram]
Jones's Instagram story [Screenshot courtesy: @jonnybones on Instagram]

Edited by Anurag Mitra
