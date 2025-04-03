Josh Emmett addresses fans making a connection between viral Bryce Mitchell KO and his six-year-old comment on Adolf H*tler

Josh Emmett has addressed how fight fans made a connection between his viral Bryce Mitchell knockout victory and his six-year-old comment on Adolf H*tler. Emmett also opened up about his recent meeting with Mitchell and his thoughts about his controversial remarks.

On the inaugural episode of his ArkanSanity Podcast back in January 2025, Mitchell praised the late Nazi Party leader. Mitchell affirmed that "H*tler was a good guy." He also made polarizing comments about the Jewish and LGBTQ communities, which many deemed to be discriminatory and incendiary.

Mitchell subsequently apologized for his comments. Meanwhile, a clip from his December 2023 knockout defeat against Josh Emmett got renewed attention online.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Emmett was asked about it. He admitted that he'd been tagged in various social media posts and learned about how his fellow American had made the controversial comments.

He recounted a recent meeting with Mitchell in Vegas and how 'Thug Nasty' had been respectful to him. Noting that he treats people the way they treat him, Emmett added:

"He's treated me really well. I've treated him well. But I do believe, obviously, with some of the things that he's said, I'm like, he just has to be careful [with] what he says because he has such a big platform."

Moreover, highlighting how some fans unearthed his six-year-old Reddit AMA session during which Emmett had commented that he'd have liked to KO H*tler, the 40-year-old said:

"And it's kind of crazy because I did an AMA on Reddit, I wanna say, like, six years ago. And someone was asking me if there's anyone in any time period or history, who'd you wanna fight. And I said, I was like, 'I would love to fight H*tler and knock his a** out.' And then somehow the internet found that and put all this stuff together. It was just wild. I was like, 'The internet is undefeated.'"

Check out Emmett's comments below:

Josh Emmett's six-year-old comment about Adolf H*tler

UFC featherweight contenders Josh Emmett and Lerone Murphy are booked to clash in the headlining match of UFC Vegas 105. The event goes down at the UFC Apex on April 5. Meanwhile, Bryce Mitchell is scheduled to fight Jean Silva in a featherweight bout at UFC 314 on April 12.

Speaking of the Reddit AMA session Josh Emmett referenced, it transpired around six years ago. A fan posed a pair of questions to Emmett, one of which was regarding whom he'd choose to fight from any time period if given the choice.

The knockout artist responded by indicating that he'd love to KO H*tler. An excerpt from Emmett's response read:

"H*tler, that piece of sh**, I'd love to knock him the f**k out."

Screenshot of Emmett's Reddit interaction

