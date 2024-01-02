"Just annoying spam" - Fans call out Paige VanZant for running a paywalled "sham" on OnlyF*ns

Paige VanZant has seemingly been accused of operating a bogus scheme on the OnlyF*ns platform.

Over the past few years, VanZant (8-5 MMA, 0-2 bare-knuckle boxing) has primarily worked as a social media influencer and model. In 2023, '12 Gauge' consistently maintained that she's secured lucrative paydays courtesy of her work in the modeling dominion.

The former UFC star's OnlyF*ns account has been particularly discussed in the MMA community and beyond. She's often earned praise for the content posted to her account on the platform.

Alternatively, the 29-year-old has also been condemned for charging purportedly exorbitant rates in order to access her content that's generally behind paywalls. The consensus is that some of her more explicit content is mostly behind multiple paywalls.

On that note, VanZant recently put forth a few Instagram posts, wherein she indicated that she's giving fans free access to her OnlyF*ns content for a 24-hour time period. Netizens subsequently addressed the offer.

Leaving their opinions in the Instagram posts' comments sections, some fans implied that the free content is basically similar to what she posts on her X and Instagram handles. Additionally, one fan asserted that the content was boring, while others insinuated that a lot of great content is behind another paywall.

Some Instagram users highlighted that the majority of great content, which a Paige VanZant subscription on OnlyF*ns promises, requires the user to pay through a credit card or other means. One fan labeled her content as a "sham," and another fan noted the following:

"I muted her free OF, it was just annoying spam."

"It's not free. They ask for credit card. Waddda sham."

Check out the screenshots of a few fan reactions to the Paige VanZant OF promotional Instagram post below:

Screenshots of fan reactions

Paige VanZant discusses the scary aspect of transition from UFC to OnlyF*ns

VanZant parted ways with the UFC after her first-round submission defeat against Amanda Ribas in July 2020. The MMA stalwart then dabbled in professional wrestling, appearing in the AEW organization.

Moreover, she competed in the sport of bare-knuckle boxing as well, with her last fight being a unanimous decision loss against Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19 in July 2021.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, the American athlete recently alluded that her combat sports career has taken a backseat as of late, as she's been focused on her successful modeling career. '12 Gauge' notably acknowledged the challenges she faced during her metamorphosis from being a full-time UFC fighter to an OnlyF*ns model who's her own boss.

VanZant, who hasn't closed the door on a return to combat sports competition, stated:

"It's going from being an employee to being the boss of my own company. So, I do feel like I've stepped into an entirely new realm of success, where I get to determine my future. I get to determine every move that I make, and there's a scary aspect to it, just knowing that I'm dictating every decision that I make."

Watch Paige VanZant's assessment in the video below (15:55):