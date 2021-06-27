"Karate sparring match" - Derrick Lewis was not impressed with UFC Vegas 30 headliners Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov

Derrick Lewis wasn't entertained by the tactical battle between Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 30. The number two-ranked heavyweight called the UFC Vegas 30 main event a "karate sparring match."

Derrick Lewis is known for his heavy hands and highlight-reel knockouts. He last fought Curtis Blaydes in February earlier this year (2021). Lewis produced a vicious knock out of 'Razor', flattening him to the canvas in the second frame.

During Ciryl Gane's heavyweight showdown with Alexander Volkov, 'The Black Beast' posted a tweet that reflected his dissatisfaction with the UFC Vegas 30 headliner.

"Karate sparring match @ufc," wrote Lewis.

Karate sparing match @ufc — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) June 26, 2021

It isn't surprising that Lewis, who is best known for his punching prowess, wasn't convinced with how the fight between Gane and Volkov unfolded. The 36-year-old has a penchant for knocking his opponents out cold - a sight he didn't get to see in the UFC Vegas 30 main event.

Ciryl Gane claims he is ready to fight for the UFC heavyweight title

UFC Fight Night Rozenstruik v Gane: Weigh-Ins

Ciryl Gane comfortably defeated Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 30. 'Bon Gamin' put on a clinical performance against his Russian opponent and picked up a unanimous decision victory (50–45, 50–45, 49–46).

During his post-fight interview, Gane told Daniel Cormier that he is ready to challenge Francis Ngannou for the UFC heavyweight title.

"I'm ready!"



9️⃣ Fights

9️⃣ Wins



With only Derrick Lewis and Stipe Miocic currently ahead of him in the UFC rankings, the undefeated @ciryl_gane has staked his claim to fight for the title! 🏆#UFCVegas30 pic.twitter.com/LJVqcMUcFY — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 26, 2021

The UFC heavyweight title picture currently involves Ngannou, Derrick Lewis, Jon Jones, and Stipe Miocic. However, with a big win over Volkov, Gane has certainly made the UFC matchmakers' job more difficult.

The Frenchman is currently ranked number three in the heavyweight division. Having made his UFC debut in August 2019, Ciryl Gane has now racked up six consecutive wins in the promotion.

Before his fight against Volkov, the 31-year-old had challenged Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Vegas 20. Although Dana White criticized his performance, Gane comfortably beat Rozenstruik, with all three judges scoring the bout 50-45.

