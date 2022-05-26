"He should've gotten a key to the city" - Josh Thomson reacts to Kevin Holland's heroics

Kevin Holland is having a wild year outside the octagon, having already stopped an armed robbery in progress and captured an alleged car thief in the last nine months. Now he can add rescuing a driver out of a rolled over tractor-trailer to his list of heroics.

Holland was driving on the highway when he noticed the truck lose control and flip into a ditch. The UFC welterweight hit the brakes and went to save the driver, only to find them somewhat resistant to rescue. Holland described the story on a new episode of MMA Fighting's Fighter vs. Writer, saying:

“I get the guy out, there’s fluids flowing out of the car, I get the guy out of the truck and I’m scared. Every other time things have happened, I’ve been calm, cool and collected. This time, I’m scared. I’m like 'The truck’s going to blow up!' The guy gets back in his truck! He’s like ‘I need my phone.’ I’m like bro, I got a second phone in the car, you don’t need your phone. We’ve got to go. He’s like ‘I’ve got to go get my s***.’"

Discussing the incident on the latest episode of Weighing In, Josh Thomson wondered when Houston was going to acknowledge all of Holland's public service. He said:

"I think he's in Houston right, he's in the Houston area? When are they going to give this guy a key to the city? I don't know what the mayor's thinking, this guy should've gotten a key to the city already. This kid's a stud. I'm happy for him, he's doing good things. That's awesome. I like the kid a lot, he's energetic. I wish he's stop talking too much in the cage and fighting more, but I like him."

Watch Josh Thomson and John McCarthy discuss Kevin Holland below:

Kevin Holland fights Tim Means at UFC Auston on June 18

After a fantastic 2020 that saw Kevin Holland go a whopping 5-0 in the UFC, the charismatic 'Trailblazer' slumped in 2021. He was 0-2-1 that year, getting outwrestled by Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori before an accidental clash of heads knocked him out against Kyle Daukaus.

2022 is already looking brighter for Holland. At UFC 272 in March he calmed down after a brawl of a first round to finish Alex Oliveira via TKO, earning a $50,000 performance of the night. His next fight will be on June 18 in Austin, Texas where he takes on 'The Dirty Bird' Tim Means.

Kevin Holland posted a video to Twitter shortly after the bout was announced where he choked out Big Bird, proving he's not just a 'Trailblazer' in crime fighting but in fight promotion as well.

