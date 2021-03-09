Khabib Nurmagomedov claims cousins Usman and Abubakar are 'next in line', possibly hinting at upcoming UFC fights

Khabib Nurmagomedov may have left the UFC for good, but it seems he plans on leaving a legacy for his family to follow. In a recent post on Twitter, the 155-pound king was seen bringing attention to his two cousins and fighters - Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Usman Nurmagomedov. Translated from the Russian text, this is what Khabib Nurmagomedov's post read:

Everything is going according to plan, next in line @abubakar_nurmagomedov and @usman_nurmagomedov And we with @akajav close by and drive them. thank @bukaboxing what's next 👊

What is Khabib Nurmagomedov doing post-retirement?

Following his retirement from MMA at the main event of UFC 254, a potential return for the 'Eagle' in the near future seems a bit far-fetched. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov has been actively mentoring promising fighters that are keen to learn under his watchful eye.

While Abubakar Nurmagomedov is the more experienced fighter of the two, Usman Nurmagomedov has shown immense capabilities in the Dagestani camp.

Currently competing in the UFC's welterweight division, Abubakar Nurmagomedov suffered a loss in his UFC debut against David Zawada. Although this setback had forced the camp to go back to the drawing board, Khabib Nurmagomedov's deep affiliation with American Kickboxing Academy's head coach Javier Mendez is seemingly expected to have helped the 31-year-old Russian. Abubakar is now set to face Jared Gooden at UFC's upcoming pay-per-view event, UFC 260.

The second prospect on Khabib Nurmagomedov's list is Usman Nurmagomedov. Believed to be 'better than Khabib' in the words of manager Ali Abdelaziz, the 23-year-old has earned his stripes by amassing an impressive record of 11 wins and no losses. Abdelaziz has backed the rising star and, on one occasion, said the following:

"He's 10-0, all finishes. He's an absolute killer. He's a Muay Thai specialist and he's Khabib's brother, you understand? If you have the same blood as Khabib, you have good wrestling. I'm telling you, he is actually a better version than Khabib. He is better than Khabib. I'm telling you, people should watch for him. He's an absolute killer. He's got it all. He's got the striking, he's got the grappling, he's got the jiu-jitsu, he's got the look, he's got the swagger."

Usman Nurmagomedov has looked spotless, but is yet to be signed by the UFC. However, with Khabib preferring to stay behind the scenes, UFC fans can certainly expect a potential shift in the lightweight division.

