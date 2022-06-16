"He is the best of all time" - Khabib Nurmagomedov enjoys learning from Dana White, claims the UFC president is the best promoter in the world

Khabib Nurmagomedov is no longer an active fighter, but he continues to be involved in fighting through his Eagle FC promotion. He had an amazing coach in his father for cage fighting, and now he considers Dana White an invaluable teacher when it comes to holding events.

In a new interview posted on his Eagle FC YouTube channel, Nurmagomedov said:

"Dana White is the best of all time promoter, in my opinion. No one is even close. And I just try to learn from him. I'm just beginning. I think I can learn from him a lot of things. Even next ten years, twenty years, he can teach me, I think."

Asked if White was teaching him a lesson by not responding to his demands that Islam Makhachev get a title shot, 'The Eagle' replied:

"I think he plays games. Even on this situation I have to learn from him. Because he told me last time when we talk about promoting, he says 'Now you gonna understand myself more.' I said okay, we'll see."

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov discuss his relationship with Dana White below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov is having to re-learn a lesson he already took back in 2016 when the UFC wouldn't give him a title shot off his seven fight win streak. At the time he summed up the situation by declaring:

"This is number one bulls***."

It would take Khabib Nurmagomedov a year and a half and two more fights before he finally got to fight for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 223. Perhaps the lesson is all about patience.

Kevin Thang @Skip2MyJays



“Fighter B is gonna knock him out”

*Islam dominates*



“He needs to fight fighter C to get a title shot”

*Islam dominates*



“Islam is boring”



The fan narrative is what Khabib went through, all over again. Every Islam Makhachev fight:“Fighter B is gonna knock him out”*Islam dominates*“He needs to fight fighter C to get a title shot”*Islam dominates*“Islam is boring”The fan narrative is what Khabib went through, all over again. #UFCVegas49 Every Islam Makhachev fight:“Fighter B is gonna knock him out”*Islam dominates*“He needs to fight fighter C to get a title shot”*Islam dominates*“Islam is boring”The fan narrative is what Khabib went through, all over again. #UFCVegas49 https://t.co/FoUgS5LPsq

Dana White addresses Khabib Nurmagomedov's claim that he ignored his text messages

Much has been made of Nurmagomedov's texts to Dana White demanding he book Islam Makhachev in a lightweight title fight. Even more has been made of Dana White not replying to Nurmagomedov. In a recent interview with ESPN, White addressed the situation.

"So what he's saying is I read the message and didn't respond to it? Well, it was nothing personal. I got him and Ali [Abdelaziz, Makhachev's manager] all over me about Islam [Makhachev]. There's no answer, no. I wanted to do that fight with him and Beneil Dariush."

Dana White isn't the kind of promoter that will buckle under the pressure of a few text messages. If anything, all the drama may make him more adamant that Islam Makhachev fight Beneil Dariush next. If Joe Rogan isn't able to sway White's opinion on that, adding Nurmagomedov's opposition isn't likely to tip the scales.

Riehmann @RiehmannC Joe Rogan and Derick Lewis today.



on Khabib: "When Khabib was Fcking up Conor when he was pounding on him and going “Lets talk now”, Conor goes it’s just business..this is not just business."



On Islam: "That dude is a bad mother fcker, he’s for real, that grappling is serious." Joe Rogan and Derick Lewis today.on Khabib: "When Khabib was Fcking up Conor when he was pounding on him and going “Lets talk now”, Conor goes it’s just business..this is not just business."On Islam: "That dude is a bad mother fcker, he’s for real, that grappling is serious." https://t.co/g1Dfci6YxM

