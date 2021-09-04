"Socially, we live very poorly" - Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks about his aspiration to create 5000 jobs in Dagestan

Khabib Nurmagomedov has always spoken about giving back to the Republic of Dagestan, the region he hails from.

Even before his retirement from the sport, the 32-year-old fighter used to spend a considerable amount of time doing good deeds to the people in his neighborhood. He has stressed the importance of education for children time and again. He's also helped drug addicts recover in the past.

After the death of his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Khabib spearheaded the MMA movement in Dagestan. He continues to train young fighters himself, alongside American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) head coach Javier Mendez.

At the recently held New Knowledge Forum for students in Moscow, Khabib spoke about the lack of well-paid jobs in Dagestan. He aims to create 5000 jobs in the region within the next five years.

"I don't know if you know this, but the entire western part of Russia is powered by electicity produced in Dagestan. Dagestan is a very rich region, but socially we live poorly. My sister used to work as an English teacher. I told her to quit her job because I think it's wrong she's working for 11,000 roubles a month ($151/month). She has three children of her own, this is not alright! In two years, I created 350 jobs. My goal for the next five years is to create 5000 jobs in Dagestan," said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov hung up his boots after successfully defending his lightweight championship against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 last October.

UFC president Dana White met with 'The Eagle' several times in an attempt to change his mind. However, he stuck with his decision and is now accompanying some of his AKA teammates to their own fights as part of their corner teams.

Coach Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to continue his winning form in 2021

Khabib has been in the corners of his compatriots Islam Makhachev, Gadzhi Rabadanov, Islam Mamedov and cousins Abubakar, Umar and Usman Nurmagomedov this year.

The longest reigning UFC lightweight champion holds a 7-0 record as a trainer in 2021. Given his impressive corner record, 'The Eagle' has been touted as the "Coach of the Year" by many MMA pundits and fans.

Khabib Nurmagomedov will next be seen in the UFC as a cornerman for Makhachev. The top-five lightweight is set to take on Rafael dos Anjos on October 30.

