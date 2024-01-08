Laura Sanko calls Sean Strickland "hypocrite" for crossing the line in recent trash-talk - "We don't talk about wives"

In a recent interview with Michael Bisping, Laura Sanko called Sean Strickland and Ian Garry hypocrites for crossing lines with their various verbal jibes. The sportscaster wishes MMA fighters would dial down on all the trash-talking.

According to Sanko, fighters engaging in brawls are preferable to dragging their opponents' families into the conversation to put them down. Speaking on the former UFC middleweight champion's Believe You Me podcast, the former Invicta atomweight called for the fighters to get a handle on their verbal tirades and said:

"I’m so sick of how the way that people talk sh*t now in the game has changed. You’ve got people out there saying there isn’t a line. Well, there is a line because you don’t see these guys using racial slurs. They would never because they know better, right? It’s a line we do not cross. There is a line, it’s just, it keeps moving, and I think we need to move it back where we don’t talk about wives. We don’t talk about kids, and there’s some amount of decorum."

The MMA commentator then took aim at 'Tarzan', calling him a "hypocrite", referencing the time he spoke ill about Garry's wife.

For context, in a recent interview with comedian Theo Von, Strickland claimed that trash-talking a man's wife was off-limits. However, a few weeks ago, he had done just that.

Expand Tweet

During the interview, Sanko blasted both the reigning middleweight champion and Garry, saying:

"And I’m not necessarily even like saying that Ian Garry’s situation is blameless because he did that to other people. ... Everyone is a huge hypocrites. Ian’s a hypocrite. Sean’s a hypocrite. Like, how about we all just stop being such a******s and bring it back a little bit?"

Catch Laura Sanko's comments about Sean Strickland below (51:06):

When Sean Strickland took aim at Khabib Nurmagomedov's wife

Laura Sanko's criticism of Sean Strickland is not without merit. The attack on Ian Garry's wife was far from the first time 'Tarzan' had insulted someone's spouse. Earlier in 2022, the American had randomly cast unwarranted aspersions about Khabib Nurmagomedov's wife.

In a post on X, the 32-year-old attacked the lightweight legend for no apparent reason, commenting on his love life.

Expand Tweet

He didn't stop there but continued his verbal onslaught, responding to a fan comment and making further assumptions about the Dagestani.

Expand Tweet