"Lived in the same training facility back in the day in Zhengzhou” - Israel Adesanya shares surprising connection to UFC 299 main card fighter 

Israel Adesanya recently disclosed that he is from the same town in Nigeria as Anthony Joshua, whilst previewing 'AJ's' upcoming clash with Francis Ngannou on Mar. 8.

Now, while previewing the UFC 299 card, scheduled to take place on Mar. 9, 'The Last Stylebender' shared another surprising connection for a fighter on the main card of the pay-per-view event.

Adesanya, who spent portions of his kickboxing and MMA career fighting and training in China, revealed that he used to live and train at the same facility as Song Yadong.

'The Kung Fu Kid' is set to open the UFC 299 main card in a thrilling matchup against former champion Petr Yan.

'The Last Stylebender' shared his thoughts on the clash between Yadong and Yan during a recent YouTube video and said this:

"Wu Ling Feng, no way! I've probably met [Song Yadong] before, but I don't recall, maybe not. But we even lived in the same training facility back in the day in Zhengzhou, in the Henan Province of China. Years ago. They produce some good fighters 'cause all you do when you're over there is eat, sleep, train, repeat."

Watch Israel Adesanya's video below from 1:55:

Israel Adesanya previews Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Israel Adesanya recently shared his thoughts on the UFC 299 main event between Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera.

The pair are set to face off in a much-anticipated rematch of their UFC 252 clash, where 'Chito' defeated O'Malley via TKO.

Both bantamweights are known for their striking abilities, and fans can expect a stand-up battle for as long as the fight continues. Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya recently shared his thoughts on the matchup and believes that 'Chito' may come out on top once again.

But 'The Last Stylebender' ultimately refrained from making an official prediction, stating:

"I love destiny, man. I love when someone realizes what they need to do in order to become champion. Actualize their destiny like the way Sean did. But this weekend could be 'Chito's' turn 'cause he's been there, ups and downs, smiles and frowns throughout the UFC. So he could realize his destiny this weekend by becoming a champion." [15:20-15:36 in the aforementioned video]