Logan Paul gives last-minute prediction for Ciryl Gane vs Alexander Volkov fight at UFC Vegas 30

Logan Paul is certain that Alexander Volkov will cruise past undefeated prospect Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC Vegas 30.

Paul, who recently went the distance with Floyd Mayweather, predicted the outcome of the UFC Vegas 30 headliner via his Twitter. The 26-year-old placed his bet on Alexander Volkov, claiming that the Russian will win in "violent fashion":

"Volkov tonight in violent fashion. BOOSTED +400 right now on the @BSSportsbook," wrote Paul.

volkov tonight in violent fashion. BOOSTED +400 right now on the @BSSportsbook 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/5vMnGFYKHp — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 26, 2021

Although Paul is exploring the realm of professional boxing, he has been an avid follower of MMA. The YouTuber-turned-boxer can occasionally be seen betting on UFC fights.

Paul shared a boxing ring with Mayweather earlier this month. The much-hyped fight saw both men battle it out for eight straight rounds. However, no winner was declared since it was an exhibition match.

Mayweather later admitted that he was surprised at how tough Paul looked in the boxing ring:

"I had fun. You've got to realize I'm not 21 anymore. But it's good to move around with these young guys. Test my skills. Just to have some fun. (Logan Paul is) a great young fighter. Strong, tough. He's better than I thought he was. I was surprised by him tonight," said Mayweather after the fight.

Ciryl Gane is 'excited' about his clash with Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 30

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov Weigh-in

Ciryl Gane will arguably face the toughest challenge of his MMA career when he takes on Alexander Volkov. The Frenchman is undefeated in his combat sports career and is on a five-fight win streak in the UFC.

Gane understands that Alexander Volkov could certainly cause him problems, and that excites the 31-year-old:

"I’m really excited about this fight because for me this is one of the best in this division. You know he’s tall, he’s heavy, he’s technical in his striking. Not only his striking but his ground game, his wrestling game. For me, it’s one of the best in this division so I’m really excited about that because I’m young in my career," Gane told MyMMANews.

They say “the bigger the risk, the bigger the reward”, and I say let’s go ! 🚀#AnyoneAnywhere pic.twitter.com/wOjrOuBUJO — Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) April 9, 2021

Alexander Volkov, on the other hand, has bounced back successfully from his loss to Curtis Blaydes in June last year. The Russian has since secured a pair of huge victories against Walt Harris and Alistair Overeem.

