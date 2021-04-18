Logan Paul warns boxing fans after seeing Ben Askren's "dad bod" before Jake Paul fight

Ben Askren showed up at the Triller Fight Club weigh-ins with what some people found to be a less-than-convincing physique. Funky did not look toned to the tee, which got the internet talking once again about his chances in his eight-round fight against Jake Paul.

Among others, Jake Paul's brother Logan Paul has been one to poke fun at how Ben Askren looked at the weigh-ins. He took to social media to address his fans and take a jab at Funky, saying that anyone who still believed Ben Askren would be able to defeat Jake Paul in the fight was "crazy."

"I get it. I like Ben Askren. We like him. He's a good guy, he's funny, he's entertaining, great personality. But if you think for one f***ing second that this guy is gonna beat my brother tomorrow, then you're a f***ing moron. You all f***ed. The afterwards everyone will be like 'Oh, we should have seen it coming.' No sh*t! You're crazy!"

Jake Paul himself took a shot at Ben Askren's physique at the weigh-ins. Askren was the first to hit the scale and came in at 191lbs, followed by Jake Paul, who weighed in at 191.5lbs.

In his post-weigh-in interview, Jake Paul made fun of Ben Askren's "beer belly." Paul also dedicated the fight to his late bodyguard and close friend Shamir "The Shadow" Bolivar, who recently passed away at the age of 46.

"I see a guy who is underestimating me. I see a guy who is taking this as a joke. I see a guy who said 'I have to take a sh*t in the face-off. This is the last 24 hours that we will all have to hear Ben Askren. This one means a lot to me, and this one's for 'Shadow'... I don't think he makes it out of two rounds. I mean, look at the guy, he's got a beer belly. He clearly didn't take training camp seriously. We all did the talking, we did the entertainment sh*t, now it's the time to let the fists fly."

Logan Paul: Ben Askren is capitalizing on this situation

Despite calling Ben Askren out on his physique, Logan Paul has previously praised the retired UFC star for his approach towards the whole situation.

Throughout his rivalry with Jake Paul that mostly spanned over social media before materializing into a fight, Ben Askren has been nothing but calm and collected, including at the press conference. The frame of Askren shoving Paul's face away took nothing but mere seconds to go viral on social media.

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren Face Off.



What were your thoughts on the press conference? pic.twitter.com/oQMHEYpJBK — YouTube Boxing 🥊 (@Youtube_Boxing_) March 26, 2021

In an episode of his podcast Impaulsive, Logan Paul addressed the matter and admitted that Ben Askren was indeed playing it smart.