Statistic reveals Mackenzie Dern's upcoming opponent Yan Xiaonan's striking volume is on par with some of the most elite strikers in the UFC

At UFC Fight Night 211, ranked UFC women's strawweight contenders Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan are all set to clash in the main event . The card is scheduled to take place on October 1, 2022, at the UFC Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

The winner of the fight is expected to face division champion Carla Esparza for the title. While many expect Dern to win the fight against 'Fury,' owing to her grappling abilities, recent statistics show that her opponent is no less formidable.

Yan Xiaonan reportedly holds the 15th highest striking volume in the promotion. The Chinese combatant attempts 13.36 significant strikes per minute. This is on par with some of the best strikers from the promotion, including Paulo Costa, Ciryl Gane, and Calvin Kattar.

Check out Xiaonan's striking stats below:

Mackenzie Dern opens up about her loss to Marina Rodriguez

Mackenzie Dern faced Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night 194 held in October last year. The Brazilian managed to secure a stunning decision victory against Dern and impressed fans and fighters alike.

Dern recently spoke about her loss against Rodriguez at the media day for the recently concluded UFC Vegas 61. The 29-year-old strawweight fighter discussed what she went through during her bout against the Brazilian, stating:

"What I saw with Marina, what I felt with her - I had really good moments on the ground and with all my credentials in jiu jitsu these girls shouldn't be getting out of there alive. I mean not literally alive, but with a win. If I get to the ground, I should be finishing."

Dern continued by saying:

"I really trained hard to make sure that if I get to the ground, I'm gonna finish this fight so I'm confident. I think I'll be able to get to the ground and get the win."

You can check out Mackenzie Dern's full interaction at the UFC Vegas 61 media day below:

Dern, whose next assignment is against Yan Xiaonan at UFC Fight Night 211 currently holds a fight record of 12 wins with only two losses so far. Her last fight was against Tecia Torres, where she secured a decision victory against her opponent. ith her upcoming fight against 'Fury,' the 29-year-old fighter is expected to give it her all in order to earn a shot at division gold next.

