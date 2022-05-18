Marvin Vettori claims he's fighting Robert Whittaker in Paris because he can't find an opponent for an earlier date

Marvin Vettori is seemingly desperate to return to the octagon. The Italian middleweight looks set to take on Robert Whittaker in September, when the UFC debuts in Paris, France.

The duo were initially slated to square off at UFC 275, but Whittaker was forced to pull out of the bout due to injury. Vettori warned the former champion that he "better show the f*ck up" at UFC Paris later this year. The 28-year-old wrote on Twitter:

"Alright so I guess since can’t find an opponent any earlier I’m fighting Whittaker in Paris. You better show the f*ck up this time. Lets do it, I’ve been waiting for too long now"

Whittaker called for the fight to be re-scheduled for UFC Paris after he was forced to withdraw from their UFC 275 clash. In a subsequent tweet, Vettori wrote:

"Rob are we gonna do this yeah? No bullsh*t, that’s the date you wanted @robwhittakermma"

The UFC is targeting an event for September 3 in Paris which will be headlined by a heavyweight clash between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa. The much-anticipated Fight Night event is slated to go down at the Accor Arena in the French capital.

Whittaker is looking to return to the win column following his second loss to UFC middleweight king Israel Adesanya earlier this year. Meanwhile, Vettori came up short against Adesanya last year and bounced back with a decision win over Paulo Costa in his most recent outing.

Marvin Vettori was eyeing a matchup against the 'Smesh Bros'

As discussed earlier, Marvin Vettori was originally scheduled to fight Robert Whittaker at UFC 275 in June. After picking up an undisclosed injury during training camp, 'The Reaper' took to Twitter to share that he won't be able to fight at the upcoming pay-per-view in Singapore.

Vettori subsequently shifted his focus to MMA's favorite duo, Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till. The 28-year-old posted a callout on social media, claiming he'll take on Chimaev and Till in back-to-back bouts. The former middleweight title challenger wrote:

"We’re back at this. I think I’m the only 185er that can say that has never pulled out of a fight but anyway smash boys I’ll get you back to back lets do it I’m willing to die just show up @KChimaev @darrentill2 @Mickmaynard2 @AliAbdelaziz00 @danawhite"

With the Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori bout seemingly coming together, this will prove to be a pivotal fight in the middleweight division. With both fighters 0-2 against Israel Adesanya, the victor will further solidify his chances of bagging a trilogy bout with the reigning champion. Meanwhile, whoever loses will drift even further away from title contention.

