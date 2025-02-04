"Marvin Vettori seemingly disagrees with top welterweight's take on Conor McGregor using N-word, fans react: "The CTE on this man will feed families"

Marvin Vettori recently found himself at the center of an online debate after reacting to Joaquin Buckley’s criticism of Conor McGregor’s usage of the N-word. Buckley took to X and expressed his frustration with McGregor’s reported racial slurs aimed at Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The comments were made after McGregor’s X post aimed at Nurmagomedov, where he insulted the Dagestani's family and used racial slurs. Buckley claimed that the use of such language in the UFC, especially by a prominent figure like McGregor, was damaging and should not be tolerated.

He called for accountability and condemned the use of the N-word in the sport. In contrast, Vettori responded by downplaying the gravity of the situation. He stated that the word makes no sense and is just “bullsh*t.”

Trending

Check out Joaquin Buckley and Marvin Vettori's X post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

His stance quickly sparked backlash from fans who disagreed with him. They wrote:

“Marvin always talking. The CTE on this man will feed families in the future."

"Nah, bro has to be hacked, ain't no way he's wilding that much the last few days."

"With all due respect Marvin I'm not sure that you are the moral authority on this issue."

"You couldn’t have convinced me this was from Marvin’s official account if I hadn’t of clicked on it."

"Wrong. It’s a derogatory word used to describe slaves. That’s it origin. It has no place in the modern world. Educate yourself. You are a grown man."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Marvin Vettori and Joaquin Buckley's debate on Conor McGregor's usage of racial slurs. [Screenshots courtesy: @MarvinVettori on X]

Conor McGregor uses racial slurs in heated rant against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor is facing backlash after a disturbing social media outburst directed at his former UFC rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor used racial slurs in a series of expletive-laden posts, insulting the Dagestani and his family.

This tirade followed an incident involving PFL (Professional Fighters League) fighter Paul Hughes and Khabib's cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov. McGregor mocked the family and heritage, calling him lazy and making offensive remarks. He took to X and wrote:

"15 minutes I done Aldo 15 seconds. Show yo wife n***a. Show yo kids n***a. Cousin f***in motherf***in hidin motherf***er. Show us you and your cousins kids together because we have kids here in Ireland that wanna smoke them in competition. Are they competing or what are you saying Ireland vs Dagestan? Where’s your offspring, we cant wait to see them. The best of Dagestan offspring? Dagestan, what do we think? Is this true?"

McGregor added:

"Who’s next [because] fatso with the coach whistle won’t fight. Who the f*** designated this fat b**ch as master father? Certainly not his own father. Abdulmanap. And they all know it in Dagestan. Dagestan think you are p**sy lips for retiring. Real Dagestan is forever. You are laughed at behind your back in Dagestan. Lazy you are, they say. Fight me and make a 100 million dollars and give it to the entire village of Dagestan! But you won’t, why? Fat lazy scared b****. Lazy fasto.”

Check out Conor McGregor's X post below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.