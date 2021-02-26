Max Holloway wants Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman to fight for the UFC middleweight title

Max Holloway feels the MMA community will be deprived of a super-fight if Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya don't square-off against each other. In a recent interview with Below The Belt host and former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub, the 29-year old Hawaiin native spoke briefly about his thoughts on the subject.

Has Kamaru Usman cleaned out the welterweight division?

Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya are both strong representatives of Nigerian pride in the UFC. The two maintain an unsaid rule to skip the idea of fighting against one another inside the octagon. However, with Adesanya moving up to the 205-pound division to face Jan Blachowicz, Kamaru Usman's possible move to the middleweight division could be on the cards. This is what Max Holloway said about the duo's reluctancy to fight each other:

Yeah I respect that a lot. But even if you're my best friend, if you're signing that contract bro, we fighting!

Kamaru Usman is currently coming-off a dominant victory over Gilbert Burns at UFC 258. Effectively finishing the fight with a flurry of punches on the ground, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' went on to successfully defend his welterweight title for the third consecutive time. With a rematch against Jorge Masvidal not set yet, a potential climb up the weight class could be what Kamaru Usman and the UFC need.

Israel Adesanya is scheduled to make his debut in the UFC's light-heavyweight division against Jan Blachowicz in the main event at UFC 259. Boasting a two-inch height and reach advantage over the 38-year old Polish fighter, the Last Stylebender is expected to put on yet another striking clinic, come fight night.

Meanwhile, Max Holloway's next move seems to be up for speculation. Coming off a stellar victory against Calvin Kattar at UFC's Fight Night in Abu Dhabi, the possibility of a trilogy fight with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is very much there. But with the 145-pound champion moving on to defend his crown against Brian Ortega at UFC 260, Holloway's future seems to be on pause.

Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya are both UFC gold-holders in their respective divisions. But the UFC has never failed to sanction unexpected moves between weight classes to keep the buzz going.

Do you think the two supremely decorated fighters should lock horns in an epic clash?